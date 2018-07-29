National Lipstick Day 2018: Aishwarya, Priyanka, Kareena show why bold is beautiful

National lipstick day 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra (R). (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) National lipstick day 2018: Kareena Kapoor Khan (L), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra (R). (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

It’s not just a vanity stick, but a lipstick has often been used as an expression of individuality and wielded as a weapon of power. Perhaps that is why fashion icon, Coco Chanel has often sung its praise, exhorting women to “Put on a lipstick and attack (if you are sad)”.

On this National Lipstick Day 2018, we bring you those times when Bollywood actors chose to defy the standards and stepped out wearing striking shades.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

On top of the list is none other than beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While the world’s eyes remain transfixed on her Cannes appearance, the actor rarely fails to cash in on the opportunity and set trends. In 2016, Aishwarya chose to wear a lavender lip shade on the red carpet, and while social media went into a riot of memes and revolts, the 44-year-old had no qualms in sporting the colour and was cool about it.

The following year too, Aishwarya went one step further with her purple(!) lip shade. However, let’s face it, she carried it off with elan.

For Day 3 of Cannes, the Devdas actor again made an unconventional pick, in the form of a peppy orange on the lips.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has one of the most elaborate palettes when it comes to her lip shades. With her experimental streak complementing her bold lip colours, the outcome is nothing less than explosive. Here are a few pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Though Kareena Kapoor Khan’s nude lip looks are quite incomparable, she packs a mean punch when it comes to striking colours as well.

