National Handloom Day 2020: From Jamdani to Banarasi silk, which one is your favourite?

The handloom industry is one of the most cultured industries across the country. The weavers work day and night to keep our rich heritage intact and alive. With the Prime Minister reminding us time and again for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is time to be vocal for local. We present to you our four favourite textile weaves, which have not only stood the test of time, but have also got better, and of course fashionable.

On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation. Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. pic.twitter.com/XD7cs9ES7F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

Take a look, pick your favourite and support local artisans this National Handloom Day.

Jamdani weave

A gorgeous white sari by Maku textiles features blue dots in various hues, paired with a cut-sleeves blouse in midnight blue. The sari is made up of Jamdani fabric. The fabric, which is produced in Bangladesh, is a fine muslin fabric and is woven mainly using a mix of cotton along with golden thread. Considered as one of the finest varieties of muslin, it is a labour-intensive form of handloom.

Brocade weave

We all know how brocade has stood the test of time. This rich fabric is woven on a drawloom and this weave is much talked about in the Vedic literature. Did you know that the industry of brocade reached its peak during the Mughal period, specifically under the patronage of Akbar? Here, Sonam Kapoor wears a gorgeous brocade kurti set from the house of Raw Mango.

Benarasi silk

At some point, if you have been a major fan of saris, you have wanted to own a Benarasi silk sari. Here, Priyanka stuns in a gorgeous Benarasi silk sari in blue. This weave has a rich cultural history and originates from one of the oldest cities in the world — Varanasi. Known to be as one of the finest traditional saris, the saris are characterised by their detailed floral and foliate motifs including bel.

Kanjeevaram silk weave

Woven from pure mulberry silk, Kanjeevaram saris are class apart. This weave goes back to 400 years and comes in vibrant hues with intricately designed pallus. Here, Vidya Balan sports a gorgeous Kanjeevaram silk sari with a thick Fuschia coloured border. An original Kanjeevaram sari can cost anywhere between ₹7,000-2,00,000.

