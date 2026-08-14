Natasha Poonawalla flaunts ultra-rare archival Gota Patti Dior saddle

Natasha Poonawalla recently received an award wearing a bespoke Versace creation from their Fall 2002 collection. Sharing details of the look, stylist Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram: “It is a version of look 3 as seen on the Atelier Versace runway, created using Banarasi brocade amalgamating Indian textile with Italian craftsmanship.”

Poonawalla paired it with an ultra-rare collector’s Dior Saddle bag, from their 10th anniversary collection. “The bag is a limited-edition piece known as the ‘Gota Patti Saddle bag.’ An interpretation by then creative director, John Galliano, fusing the iconic saddle bag from the maison with Indian craftsmanship. It is a rani pink bag adorned with gota patti, zardosi work and a nath,” Kapoor further added.

The bag pays tribute to Galliano’s ten years at Dior. (Source: Instagram/@rhea.kapoor) The bag pays tribute to Galliano’s ten years at Dior. (Source: Instagram/@rhea.kapoor)

For context..

In 2006, to mark John Galliano’s ten years as creative director of Christian Dior, twelve limited edition global themed versions of the iconic saddle bag were released. The India-themed version of the bag incorporated certain elements and familiar ideas of Indian aesthetics, including vivid pink, jewelled embellishments and golden ghungroos. The gota patti embroidery became the central design focus.

According to Wikipedia, gota patti is a traditional form of appliqué embroidery that originated in the royal courts of Rajasthan in India. The technique uses small pieces of gold or silver lace ribbon stitched onto fabrics like silk, georgette, or cotton to create rich, intricate floral, geometric, or animal patterns.

Kapoor also extended her gratitude to Jackariaeh Francis (@parisian_sweet_ on Instagram), writer and archival collector specialising in vintage fashion, who had first shared about this arm candy on his TikTok page last year.

“World Exclusive” The Jewel of India” A handbag so rare we thought it was just an urban myth. The #India Anniversary World Saddle Bag was created as part of a set of twelve. Each having a different country theme in its threads. Done to commemorate the 10th year tenure of #JohnGalliano being at the helm of Dior. These bags demand the world’s attention, and still demand mine,” he had written in the caption of his video post.

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According to him, the Dior Gota Patti Saddle bag is not just a fashion statement, but also a collectible — originally priced at a whopping $4,500 USD, aka Rs 3,75,750 approximately.

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Beyond the bag, Poonawalla styled her Versace ensemble with emerald and diamond studs by Rare Heritage, mismatched ruby and emerald bee brooches from Amrapali Jewellers, along with polki buttons from Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas and a polki ring by Prabhu Dayal Sons. A statement neckpiece featuring emerald, cultured pearls and diamonds from Bvlgari pulled the look together.