Sari at the Met Gala: Natasha Poonawalla wows in Sabyasachi-meets-Schiaparelli ensemble

For Natasha Poonawalla, all that glitters IS gold, as evident from the ensemble she chose to wear at the Met Gala 2022. The executive director of Serum Institute of India is known for her opulent couture fashion choices by ace as well as new designers from around the world, and she took it many notches higher for this year’s Met Gala.

ALSO READ | Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian lost over 7kg in three weeks to fit into her Marilyn Monroe dress

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Poonawalla brought together the design signatures of two globally-acclaimed couturiers, Sabyasachi and Schiaparelli in a look that is best described as unforgettably iconic. The rigidness of her architectural gold hand-forged bustier is a beautiful juxtaposition with the flowiness and the eternal grace of the sari along with a trailing train “embroidered with silk floss thread and embellished with bevel beads, semi-precious stones, crystals, sequins and appliquéd printed velvet”.

Her stack of bangles are from the archives of Sabyasachi’s Curiosity Art and Antiquity Project while her rings are from Bhavya Ramesh Jewellery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Taking to Instagram, Anaita unpacked the look with regards to the dress code ‘Gilded Glamour’: “I wanted something ornate yet whimsical, with a focus on the waist as a curtsy to the corsetry and bustles of the time, and a frothy swathe of tulle with delicate embroideries in an Indian drape. The Schiaparelli metal corset as the ultimate symbol of a true renaissance in fashion, a return to pure extravagance, and combined it with the excellence of India’s most celebrated designer, Sabyasachi who has infused new energy into the beating heart of textile traditions and my favourite, the sari which was Natasha’s vision from day one!”

Natasha Poonawalla in Sabyasachi and Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Natasha Poonawalla in Sabyasachi and Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Sabyasachi, too, shared his inspiration and thoughts behind this look with which the designer made this Met Gala debut. “For me, the sari is a truly unique and versatile garment that owns its identity even as it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala,” he wrote on Instagram.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!