Natasha Poonawalla was quite a sight in her Couture Week ensemble; take a look

The four-day long Paris Couture Week hosted big brands like Dior and Chanel, along with many celebrities who headlined the event.

Natasha Poonawalla has been known for her exquisite fashion sense. The executive director of Serum Institute of India, redefined chicness with her outfit at the event held earlier this month in Paris.

She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in an all-black outfit. With a deep neckline and big black bows on the gown, Poonawalla managed to look exquisite. Wearing her hair in a tight bun paired with rectangular black eye glasses, she was a sight to behold.

Deep red lip shade along with a golden chain with an ‘N’ pendant and a shimmery diamond ring completed the look. “Woke up like this. Couture week #paris,” she captioned the post.

Earlier, she posted a series of pictures, looking glamourous in Japanese designer Kei Ninomiya’s creation. She donned a pink latex suit which was laden with crystals, creating an illusion of water droplets. She paired it with a similar nail art design and wet hair look.

This brings back the memory of her beautifully gold gilded Sabyasachi dress that she wore to the Met Gala 2022. She wore a gold handcrafted printed sari with intricate embroidery that was embellished with crystals and sequins.

