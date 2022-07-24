Natasha Poonawalla was quite a sight in her Couture Week ensemble; take a look

July 24, 2022 5:25:09 pm
The four-day long Paris Couture Week hosted big brands like Dior and Chanel, along with many celebrities who headlined the event.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Natasha Poonawalla has been known for her exquisite fashion sense. The executive director of Serum Institute of India, redefined chicness with her outfit at the event held earlier this month in Paris.
She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in an all-black outfit. With a deep neckline and big black bows on the gown, Poonawalla managed to look exquisite. Wearing her hair in a tight bun paired with rectangular black eye glasses, she was a sight to behold.
Deep red lip shade along with a golden chain with an ‘N’ pendant and a shimmery diamond ring completed the look. “Woke up like this. Couture week #paris,” she captioned the post.
Earlier, she posted a series of pictures, looking glamourous in Japanese designer Kei Ninomiya’s creation. She donned a pink latex suit which was laden with crystals, creating an illusion of water droplets. She paired it with a similar nail art design and wet hair look.
View this post on Instagram
This brings back the memory of her beautifully gold gilded Sabyasachi dress that she wore to the Met Gala 2022. She wore a gold handcrafted printed sari with intricate embroidery that was embellished with crystals and sequins.
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
Rights group seeks arrest of former Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa in Singapore
Sanjana Sanghi says she likes unusual roles; thanks Ranbir Kapoor and Imtiaz Ali for introducing her to the world of cinema
IND vs WI 2nd ODI Live Score Updates: India look to clinch the series in Trinidad
‘Boman Irani from Three Idiots’: Ambidextrous Mangaluru girl wows netizens with ‘superhuman’ skills
Russia FM visits Egypt, part of Africa trip amid Ukraine war
Pope heads to Canada as Indigenous groups seek full apology
Three dead in graduation shooting at top Philippines university
Space news weekly recap: China space station module launch, Webb’s ‘purple swirl’,’ and more
Sanjana Sanghi remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on second anniversary of Dil Bechara: ‘Miss You Manny’
Need to prevent stigma associated with monkeypox, call it human pox instead: Expert
Punjab: Brother, accomplice arrested for Ludhiana trader’s murder
Amit Panghal, Lovlina seek redemption at CWG