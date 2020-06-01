Nataša Stanković’s fashion choices are chic; check pics

From wrap-around dresses to a satin ensembles, there’s nothing she cannot ace! (Photo: Nataša Stanković /Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) From wrap-around dresses to a satin ensembles, there’s nothing she cannot ace! (Photo: Nataša Stanković /Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Much like cricketer Hardik Pandya, fiance Nataša Stanković also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fashion. A look at the Serbian actor’s Instagram profile, and you will instantly know that she is someone who can effortlessly ace any look — whether it is casual or couture. So with the model recently announcing her pregnancy, we decided to take a look at some of her past fashion moments.

Ruffles have been big for some time now, and looks like Nataša too couldn’t keep her hands off them. Here, she is seen in a stunning halter-neck gown with a deep neckline. Allowing her outfit to do all the talking, the model kept it simple with her accessories. Silver strappy wedges and poker straight hair completed the look.

She looked lovely in this midnight blue wrap dress with floral motifs in white. We like how the chic outfit was paired with pastel pink stilettos. Brown smokey eyes and nude lips add the finishing touches.

If you are looking for ways to style your blazer without making it look too formal, take a cue from Nataša who aces her basic black coat with a pair of boot-cut jeans and a black bralette. She completed her look with a bum bag and a pair of quirky round frames.

Give your basic grey sweatpants a twist by teaming it with a matching top, a sling bag and a pair of oversized frames. Here, the actor is seen keeping it basic with beige lip gloss and dainty danglers.

She recently shared a throwback picture with the captioning “When getting ready to go out was a thing!”, in which she is seen in a magenta dress with balloon sleeves. Keeping her makeup minimal like always, she added a hint of bling to her look with a sling bag and golden strappy heels.

