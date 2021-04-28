scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Most read

Nataša Stanković’s summer wardrobe is elegant and stylish; here’s proof

From a slip dress to simple jeans and crop top -- she can ace all looks effortlessly!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 28, 2021 9:40:30 pm
Who is Natasa StankovicNataša Stanković likes to keep it stylish at all times! (Photo: Nataša Stanković/ Instagram)

Nataša Stanković often shares snippets from her daily routine on social media. While we love her family time pictures with cricketer Hardik Pandya and their son Agastya, we are equally impressed with her simple yet classy fashion choices.

Recently, she shared some of her looks and we have been in awe of them. Perfect for summer, they are comfortable and accessible.

Take a look below!

READ |All it takes is just 6 easy steps to get Nataša Stanković’s classic makeup look

Nataša kept it simple yet stylish in a pastel look — a pair of high-waisted pants with little slits on the hemline styled with a full-sleeved body-hugging crop top. The look was accessorised with an animal print belt and completed with a baguette and black footwear.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She was also seen in a red slip dress with a cowl neck and noodle straps. Keeping it simple, she opted for minimal jewellery and a pair of flats.

READ |Nataša Stanković’s fashion choices are chic; check pics

The tie-dye trend has taken Bollywood by storm and it was no surprise that she too chose to sport the same. Here, she is seen in a pink and white oversized tie-dye top styled with a bucket hat and cycling shorts.

What do you think about her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Janhvi Kapoor nails contemporary outfits; take a look

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 28: Latest News

Advertisement
x