Nataša Stanković’s summer wardrobe is elegant and stylish; here’s proof

Nataša Stanković likes to keep it stylish at all times! (Photo: Nataša Stanković/ Instagram)

Nataša Stanković often shares snippets from her daily routine on social media. While we love her family time pictures with cricketer Hardik Pandya and their son Agastya, we are equally impressed with her simple yet classy fashion choices.

Recently, she shared some of her looks and we have been in awe of them. Perfect for summer, they are comfortable and accessible.

Take a look below!

Nataša kept it simple yet stylish in a pastel look — a pair of high-waisted pants with little slits on the hemline styled with a full-sleeved body-hugging crop top. The look was accessorised with an animal print belt and completed with a baguette and black footwear.

She was also seen in a red slip dress with a cowl neck and noodle straps. Keeping it simple, she opted for minimal jewellery and a pair of flats.

The tie-dye trend has taken Bollywood by storm and it was no surprise that she too chose to sport the same. Here, she is seen in a pink and white oversized tie-dye top styled with a bucket hat and cycling shorts.

What do you think about her looks?

