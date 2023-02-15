Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya look mesmerizing in their Valentine’s wedding outfits, check details

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic looked stunning as a Christian bride and groom as they renewed their wedding vows on Valentine’s Day in a dreamy ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Sharing beautiful photos from the wedding, the couple wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love” along with a red heart emoji.

The couple’s outfit from the celebration looked straight out of a fairytale. Natasa wore a custom white dress designed by designing duo Shantnu and Nikhil that drew inspiration from the “fierce romanticism” that Natasa embodies. It had a corseted bodice embroidered in natural pearls. The designer label in an Instagram post shared that the alluring wedding gown is, “emblazoned in precious stones, pristine pearls and cloud dancer beads, featuring an inner skirt encased with a drape of Parisian Satin”.

The dress also had subtle yet unnoticeable detail of “N (heart) H” extending over the long tulle sleeves.

Natasa’s veil was also a piece of art. The designers shared, “the 15 feet long veil is a lustrous glory of the elaborate craftmanship of forty artisans over the course of fifty days, exhibits an ornate play of pearls, leather sequin and beads manifesting into the fairytale of Nataša’s celebratory ensemble”.

Natasa’s look was styled by celebrity stylist Nikita Jaisinghani. The beautiful bride had her hair tied in a bun, wore a beautiful diamond necklace and opted for barely their makeup look.

Hardik, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black suit that he paired with a crisp white shirt and black bow. Hardik’s jacket also had black floral detailing on one of the collars.

Hardik and Natasa had first tied the knot in an intimate ceremony during COVID pandemic on May 31, 2020. The couple were blessed with a baby boy Agastya in July 2020.

