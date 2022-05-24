Nargis Fakhri is all glitter and glam in embellished gown on Cannes 2022 red carpet

May 24, 2022 10:50:04 am
It’s raining Indian celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival this year! From regular attendees like Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to debutants including Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamannaah Bhatia, several B-town actors have won us over with their style on the red carpet. The latest to join the league is Nargis Fakhri who made an appearance on Day 6 of the event.
Channelling her inner diva, the actor dazzled in a heavily embellished pink gown by designer Nedret Taciroglu. The eye-catching ensemble featured a halter-neck and a plunging neckline. While the form-fitting bodice gave the ensemble a bodycon structure, the sheer voluminous bottom had a flowy long train attached to the waist.
Letting the glamorous outfit steal the spotlight, Nargis went minimal with accessories – a pair of cuff earrings and a dainty bracelet. With her hair tied in a neat bun, she added finishing touches with shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and glossy lip colour.
In another look , she was seen wearing a strapless gown from Gemy Maalouf that featured a fitted bodice and flowy bottom. What elevated this basic dress was a statement feathery cape in matching colour.
Once again, she tied her hair in a bun and accessorised with matching dangling earrings. Shimmery eyeshadow, a hint of blush, mascara-laden eyes and glossy lip shade rounded off this stunning look.
