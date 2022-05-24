scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Nargis Fakhri is all glitter and glam in embellished gown on Cannes 2022 red carpet

The actor impressed us with her shimmery ensemble on the red carpet

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 24, 2022 10:50:04 am
Nargis FakhriNargis dazzled on the red carpet (Source: Nargis Fakhri/Instagram)

It’s raining Indian celebrities at the Cannes Film Festival this year! From regular attendees like Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to debutants including Aditi Rao Hydari and Tamannaah Bhatia, several B-town actors have won us over with their style on the red carpet. The latest to join the league is Nargis Fakhri who made an appearance on Day 6 of the event.

Channelling her inner diva, the actor dazzled in a heavily embellished pink gown by designer Nedret Taciroglu. The eye-catching ensemble featured a halter-neck and a plunging neckline. While the form-fitting bodice gave the ensemble a bodycon structure, the sheer voluminous bottom had a flowy long train attached to the waist.

Letting the glamorous outfit steal the spotlight, Nargis went minimal with accessories – a pair of cuff earrings and a dainty bracelet. With her hair tied in a neat bun, she added finishing touches with shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and glossy lip colour.

Also from Cannes 2022 |Aditi Rao Hydari looks stylish in black lace gown, colour-block dress on red carpet

In another look , she was seen wearing a strapless gown from Gemy Maalouf that featured a fitted bodice and flowy bottom. What elevated this basic dress was a statement feathery cape in matching colour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) 

Once again, she tied her hair in a bun and accessorised with matching dangling earrings. Shimmery eyeshadow, a hint of blush, mascara-laden eyes and glossy lip shade rounded off this stunning look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) 

