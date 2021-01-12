Naomi Osaka debuts as Louis Vuitton’s newest brand ambassador

Osaka officially makes her debut as the ambassador to the luxury fashion brand in the spring/summer 2021 fashion campaign, photographed by Nicolas. (Photo: Twitter/@NaomiOsaka)

Ace tennis player Naomi Osaka has added a new feather to her cap: she has made her luxury fashion debut as the newest brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Osaka took to Twitter to make the grand announcement, calling it “actually crazy” that she has made it. “Honored to be @LouisVuitton newest House Ambassador. Funny story: I first bought my mom a LV bag when I was 16 as a birthday present and it’s kinda been a tradition since. Do I call this a full circle moment? Yes (sic)” she wrote.

Additionally, according to a Popsugar report, she stated in a press release that besides tennis, her “most treasured passion is fashion”. “And there is no brand more iconic than Louis Vuitton. It is such an honor to work with Nicolas [Ghesquière] — he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become a global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”

The report further states that Osaka (23) — considered to be the highest-paid woman athlete ever — has collaborated with Japanese label Adeam at New York Fashion Week. In the past, she has used accessories to advocate for racial justice on the court. Each time she was on the court during the US Open 2020, she was spotted wearing a black mask with a name printed on it in white: George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor, among others, each of whom has succumbed to racial injustice in the past.

Osaka, who was born to a Haitian father and a Japanese mother, has used her influence to make statements of social atrocities. She officially makes her debut as the ambassador to the luxury fashion brand in the spring/summer 2021 fashion campaign, photographed by Nicolas. “Naomi is an exceptional woman who represents her generation and is also a role model for everyone. Her career and convictions are inspiring. I am in awe of Naomi, she stays true to herself and doesn’t compromise on her values,” Nicolas was quoted as saying.

