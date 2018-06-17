Naomi Campbell, Wizkid close the Dolce and Gabbana 2019 men’s Milan Fashion Show in ‘gangsta’ style

Supermodel Naomi Campbell (R) and Wizkid (L) attempt a ‘gangster walk’ at the Dolce and Gabbana men’s fashion show 2019. (Source: iamnaomicampbell/ Instagram) Supermodel Naomi Campbell (R) and Wizkid (L) attempt a ‘gangster walk’ at the Dolce and Gabbana men’s fashion show 2019. (Source: iamnaomicampbell/ Instagram)

There was no shortage of guts and glory at the Dolce and Gabbana Milan show. The Italian fashion house opened their Spring Summer 2019 men’s fashion show with a bombardment of variety. From heterosexuals, gays, couples with children, cougars and sugar daddies — the runway celebrated all forms, shapes and sizes of love, with the models walking down as women and men, women and women, men and men, women and toy boys and older men and their trophy conquests.

D&G captured these in power dressings that were quirky and sassy, bearing their signature stamps. The fashion giant included star-power like Naomi Campbell, who closed the show in a majestic metallic pinstriped pantsuit, replete with a fedora and a carefully mismatched bow tie. The 48-year-old joined forces with Italian actress Monica Bellucci and musician Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun.

The ‘Soco’ crooner was seen doing a gangster walk down the runway with Campbell, who championed the trend of the timeless blazer that can be an important addition to the wardrobe.

Here are some other highlights from the show.

Cameron Dallas opened the show in an intricately embroidered black blazer that was complemented with a crown on his head, giving us major royalty feels.

The brand’s dressier pieces included studded shoes, heavily embellished jackets paired with the classic polka dot shirts. Another celebrity attraction, Monica Belluci walked down the runway in a three-piece suit, teamed with killer shoes.

Among the major Italian names showing between now and Monday at the coveted fashion show are Versace, Dolce and Gabbana, Prada and Giorgio Armani.

