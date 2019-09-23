It screams my lived experience as a black person, says designer of gunshot gown

Supermodel Naomi Campbell, during at her Fashion For Relief show in London, was clicked wearing a white halterneck dress that had a red bullet wound on it. Designed by Nigerian designer Mowalola Ogunlesi, the outfit has been both applauded and criticised for its supposed glamourisation of gun shooting.

I know its for charity but the bloodied bullet hole dress is surely beyond bad taste Naomi Campbell? #guncrime pic.twitter.com/7abfh7qcWY — Dazeley (@PETERDAZELEY) September 17, 2019

Now, both the designer and the model have come up with statements explaining why the dress was the way it was. On Instagram, the designer wrote, “I make clothes to challenge people’s minds. This gown is from my collection ‘Coming For Blood’ – a delving into the horrific feeling of falling in love. This dress is extremely emotional to me – it screams my lived experience as a black person. It shows no matter how well dressed you are or well behaved, we are time after time, seen as a walking target. I’m in a privileged position to be able to speak on issues that others would be silenced on. Inequality is still rife and newspapers clawing at my work is testament to that.”

Campbell commented on the post, saying, “This dress is not about glamourising gun crime in any way. It’s an artistic statement. I support @mowalola, who’s doing such great work and is passionate about bringing such a serious issue to light through her designs. Proud of you and your courage, as we are still in the grips of trying to balance diversity In the UK”.

Fashion has been long used as a weapon of sorts to both challenge and guide political opinion.