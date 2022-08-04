scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan wearing pink power suit; draws mixed reactions from netizens

While many believe that the choice of colour exuded feminine power and was an "exquisite trolling of China's 'Little Pink' nationalists", others called the move "unserious" and "inappropriate"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2022 1:20:53 pm
nancy pelosi, taiwanUS House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, arrives in Taipei, Taiwan (Source: AP)

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan had everyone watching as it came amid China’s repeated warnings and heightened the already brewing tensions between the two nations. Apart from this, what also caught everyone’s attention was Pelosi’s wardrobe choice as she opted for rather a vibrant outfit, in contrast to the usually subtle colours worn by world leaders.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Amid a group of people wearing the usual blacks and greys, she captured everyone’s attention as she arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport in a bright pink power suit with a white top worn underneath and accessorised with a string of pearls. Earlier that day, she had visited Malaysia’s parliament wearing the same outfit.

While many believe that the choice of colour exuded feminine power and was an “exquisite trolling of China’s ‘Little Pink’ nationalists”, others called the move “unserious” and “inappropriate”.

ALSO READ |Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, makes a case for sustainable fashion at Commonwealth Games 2022

“Nancy Pelosi at 82 years old, pissing off China while wearing a pink pantsuit. As she should,” a user wrote on Twitter.

Another user wrote, “Everyone chose to wear proper clothes except the Pink Princess. No boss should ever wear this colour, as they won’t be taken serious.”

A user tweeted: “She is a street fighter….plus that pink suit is carrying a loaded message to the verticals of global political powers.”

“There is nothing more unserious about a woman representing our country in a pink suit. This isn’t Candy Land and you aren’t Princess Lolly. #NancyPelosi,” a user wrote on the microblogging site.

According to CNN, Pelosi’s pink suit had many commentators guessing whether it was a nod to Hillary Clinton who wore a strikingly similar outfit to United Nations’ Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 01:20:53 pm

Most Popular

1

SC collegium decides: Freeze on new postings until next CJI takes over

2

Delhi Confidential: In maiden Rajya Sabha speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi & Narendra Modi

3

Uttarakhand plans ‘Modi Circuit’ in Corbett, map is Man vs Wild episode

4

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

5

China-Taiwan tensions post-Pelosi visit, Live Updates: China begins 'illegitimate, irresponsible' live-fire military drills, says Taiwan

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Taiwan and Ukraine: How two crises, 5,000 miles apart, are linked
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Explained: Two years since Beirut blast, why has no top official been hel...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Legacy battle: To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Anand Dighe’s nephew again...
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block
Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific
An Expert Explains

Taiwan, China, and the US — the big picture in the Indo-Pacific

Premium
CUET exam cancelled at several centres due to rain, tech glitches

CUET exam cancelled at several centres due to rain, tech glitches

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, Lok Sabha adjourned

Congress MPs raise placards against price rise, Lok Sabha adjourned

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde
Legacy battle

To take back Thane, Uddhav pits Dighe’s nephew against Shinde

Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

Former Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

OnePlus 10T review: Doing everything better than before

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

Big B calls hosting KBC 'terrifying': 'My hands and legs shake...'

With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here's everything to know about the disease
Monsoon healthcare

With leptospirosis cases on the rise, here's everything to know about the disease

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Kishore Kumar, rare comedic find who 'hated every moment' of his acting career

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

National Heart Transplant Day: Heart transplant patients form human chain to raise awareness
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement