Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan wearing pink power suit; draws mixed reactions from netizens

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan had everyone watching as it came amid China’s repeated warnings and heightened the already brewing tensions between the two nations. Apart from this, what also caught everyone’s attention was Pelosi’s wardrobe choice as she opted for rather a vibrant outfit, in contrast to the usually subtle colours worn by world leaders.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Amid a group of people wearing the usual blacks and greys, she captured everyone’s attention as she arrived at Taipei Songshan Airport in a bright pink power suit with a white top worn underneath and accessorised with a string of pearls. Earlier that day, she had visited Malaysia’s parliament wearing the same outfit.

While many believe that the choice of colour exuded feminine power and was an “exquisite trolling of China’s ‘Little Pink’ nationalists”, others called the move “unserious” and “inappropriate”.

“Nancy Pelosi at 82 years old, pissing off China while wearing a pink pantsuit. As she should,” a user wrote on Twitter.

Did it help that Nancy Pelosi was wearing a pink suit when she visited Taiwan and started an international incident with China? — Cameras in Courts (@SusanBassi) August 3, 2022

Another user wrote, “Everyone chose to wear proper clothes except the Pink Princess. No boss should ever wear this colour, as they won’t be taken serious.”

Nancy Pelosi might have colored the Taiwanese sky in pink after leaving pic.twitter.com/XgQMLmZkmw — 涂雷米 (@remipasremy) August 3, 2022

A user tweeted: “She is a street fighter….plus that pink suit is carrying a loaded message to the verticals of global political powers.”

So Nancy Pelosi thinks it is cool to wear pink to Taiwan. 🙄 — moorelaura (@moorela66180327) August 3, 2022

“There is nothing more unserious about a woman representing our country in a pink suit. This isn’t Candy Land and you aren’t Princess Lolly. #NancyPelosi,” a user wrote on the microblogging site.

What these politicians don’t like is that Nancy Pelosi is a BADASS…..Pure and simple….She wasn’t afraid and she wore pink to prove it. Go on Ms. Nancy! — Judy Berry (@jlberryprez) August 3, 2022

According to CNN, Pelosi’s pink suit had many commentators guessing whether it was a nod to Hillary Clinton who wore a strikingly similar outfit to United Nations’ Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!