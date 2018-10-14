Parineeti Chopra looks pretty in this sky blue trench coat

What do you think of her look? (Source: Nupur Kanoi/Instagram)

Actor Parineeti Chopra is busy promoting her latest film Namaste England and her looks so far have been a mixed bag. The actor, however, impressed us in her latest outing. Styled by Sanjana Batra, Chopra looked lovely in a white camisole that was teamed with a sky blue floral -printed trench coat by Nupur Kanoi.

Going easy on the accessories, the look was rounded out with bangles from Amrapali Jewels and shoes from Fizzy Goblet. Make-up by Vardan Nayak and hair neatly parted at the side by Gohar Shaikh completed the look.

The actor was previously spotted in a white lehenga by Abhinav Mishra. The ensemble was teamed with a white and red dupatta. Big jhumkas and well-defined eyes completed the look. This look could be easily recreated especially during the festive time and while it needs to be lauded for that, we found it a bit dull. A brighter dupatta could have easily changed the entire look.

Parineeti Chopra on the sets of a reality show. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was also spotted wearing an ensemble, consisting of a satin camisole from Topshop, a pair of flared jeans from Zara and a matching cape from Payal Khandwala. This, however, left us underwhelmed. Earrings from Curio Cottage and hair tied in a ponytail completed the look.

What do you think of the actor’s present look? Let us know in the comments below.

