Namaste England co-stars Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor come together to walk for designers Shantanu and Nikhil

When one speaks of androgynous style, the names of designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil immediately comes to mind. Their affair with drapes has stirred up a trend in India.

They showcased their Autumn-Winter 2018 couture collection titled “Independence” in Delhi on Saturday night and they called it ‘Anti-Trend’ couture. Namaste England co-stars Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor turned showstoppers for the label.

The creations, as the name suggests, are inspired from the uniforms of armed forces, replete with belts and honour badges. For her walk down the runway, Chopra was dressed in an elaborate floral printed cold-shoulder gown designed in the dark hues of Shantanu and Nikhil’s colour palette. With prominent lips and sleek hair, the Meri Pyaari Bindu emanated ethereal poise and conviction of thought. On the other hand, Kapoor sauntered down the runway in the designers’ signature drape kurta, layered with a floral printed jacket.

Here’s a sneak peek from the collection for your perusal.

Their Independence collection derives its inspiration from the three most luxurious forms of freedom; Freedom To Choose, Freedom To Live and Freedom to Call oneself Proud Citizens.

“Through this collection Shantanu & Nikhil has commenced its initiation into the world of Progressive India with nuances from the rich heritage of India and eclectic resonances of what India is today,” said Shantanu in an interview to IANS.

Added Nikhil: “As a brand Shantanu and Nikhil is based on Indian values however this season Independence derives its inspiration from vintage India but also glorifies contemporary values by amalgamating modernity and its exotic values with sensibilities of the rich heritage of India. Splashes of orange, blue and green add to the previously used earthy colours of the S&N collection.”

(With inputs from IANS)

