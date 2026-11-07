Nakshi kantha is a traditional form of embroidered textile art that originated in the Bengal region, comprising present-day West Bengal in India and Bangladesh. Its roots lie in the domestic lives of rural Bengali women, who repurposed old, worn-out cotton saris and dhotis by layering them together and stitching them into quilts and other household textiles.

Initially created for practical purposes, Malika Varma, Director of SHE Kantha, says these textiles gradually became expressions of creativity, imagination, and personal experience. Women used simple running stitches to secure the fabric layers, then decorated them with intricate patterns inspired by nature, folklore, religious beliefs, and everyday life.

Explaining the word Nakshi Kantha, Varma says ‘Nakshi’ comes from the Bengali word for artistic designs or patterns, while ‘Kantha’ refers to the stitched textile. Over generations, these humble household objects evolved into remarkable examples of folk art, reflecting the skill and individuality of their makers.

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Today, Nakshi Kantha is recognised as an important part of Bengal’s textile heritage, demonstrating how an everyday household craft developed into a distinctive art form.

The beginning of Kantha: Layering repurposed cotton saris (AI-generated image for representational purposes only) The beginning of Kantha: Layering repurposed cotton saris (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The traditional themes and motifs embroidered into Nakshi Kantha

Traditional Nakshi Kantha drew its inspiration from the natural environment, rural life, folklore, religious traditions, and the personal experiences of the women who created it.

The motifs, Varma says, were not merely decorative; they often carried cultural, emotional, and symbolic meanings. She also describes each motif and explains what they are associated with.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain a`nd/or the experts we spoke to.

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Lotuses: Often associated with purity, beauty, renewal, and spiritual significance, the lotus was a recurring floral motif in Bengali art.

Often associated with purity, beauty, renewal, and spiritual significance, the lotus was a recurring floral motif in Bengali art. Birds: Birds represented freedom, companionship, love, and the relationship between human life and nature. A pair of birds could suggest affection and togetherness.

Birds represented freedom, companionship, love, and the relationship between human life and nature. A pair of birds could suggest affection and togetherness. Fish: An important part of Bengal’s riverine environment and food culture, fish could symbolise abundance, fertility, prosperity, and good fortune.

An important part of Bengal’s riverine environment and food culture, fish could symbolise abundance, fertility, prosperity, and good fortune. Trees and plants: Trees represented life, growth, continuity, and the interconnectedness of humans and nature. The Tree of Life, in particular, offers a powerful visual expression of creation and renewal.

Trees represented life, growth, continuity, and the interconnectedness of humans and nature. The Tree of Life, in particular, offers a powerful visual expression of creation and renewal. Human figures: Depictions of men, women, families, and village communities recorded everyday activities, social relationships, rituals, and celebrations.

Depictions of men, women, families, and village communities recorded everyday activities, social relationships, rituals, and celebrations. Animals: Elephants, horses, deer, and other animals reflected the surrounding environment, folk traditions, and sometimes religious or cultural associations.

Elephants, horses, deer, and other animals reflected the surrounding environment, folk traditions, and sometimes religious or cultural associations. Geometric patterns: Circles, borders, diamonds, and repeated lines created visual harmony and structure. Circular patterns could also evoke ideas of continuity and wholeness.

Some examples also featured religious narratives, auspicious symbols, and scenes from epics and folklore.

“The interpretation of these motifs was not always fixed. Their meanings varied according to the region, the maker, and the context in which the textile was created,” says Varma.

Traditional motifs used in the craft (AI-generated image for representational purposes only) Traditional motifs used in the craft (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

How did Nakshi Kantha reflect the lives, beliefs, and social realities of Bengali women?

Nakshi Kantha was deeply connected to Bengali women’s lives, particularly in rural households. It provided a creative outlet within domestic life, allowing women to transform ordinary fabric into objects filled with personal meaning.

“Women often worked on these textiles during their leisure hours, using materials readily available at home. Stitching could accompany conversations, family gatherings, and other everyday activities. Knowledge and techniques were passed from one generation to the next, making the craft an important part of women’s cultural inheritance,” explains Varma.

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She adds that the embroidered motifs frequently reflected their immediate surroundings: fields, rivers, trees, animals, village homes, weddings, festivals, and family life. Some textiles also incorporated religious imagery and auspicious symbols, expressing the makers’ beliefs and hopes for their families.

Nakshi Kantha, like most art forms, could also communicate emotions that were difficult to express openly.

Varma says, “Love, longing, separation, motherhood, memory, and aspirations found expression through its patterns, making the textile a personal record of the maker’s experiences.”

At the same time, the tradition reflected the social realities of women whose artistic skills were often limited to their homes.

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“Although their work demonstrated remarkable imagination and technical ability, it was long regarded primarily as domestic handiwork rather than fine art,” adds Varma.

A maker creating intricate patterns (AI-generated image for representational purposes only) A maker creating intricate patterns (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

How was traditional Nakshi Kantha made?

Traditional Nakshi Kantha, Varma says, stood out for its resourcefulness, delicate stitching, layered construction, and imaginative compositions. It was made primarily from old cotton saris, dhotis, and other discarded household textiles. Rather than wasting these materials, women layered several pieces of fabric to create a soft, durable textile.

She goes on to describe the labour-intensive process, which required patience, precision, and considerable skill.

Materials required:

Recycled cotton fabric: Old saris and dhotis formed the outer layers and often provided the quilt fabric.

Old saris and dhotis formed the outer layers and often provided the quilt fabric. Cotton thread: Threads were frequently drawn from the borders of old saris or other available textiles.

Threads were frequently drawn from the borders of old saris or other available textiles. Natural or traditional colours: Fabric and thread colours depended on available materials and the intended design.

Stitches and techniques:

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Running stitch: The defining stitch of Nakshi Kantha, used to hold the fabric layers together and create decorative patterns. This was particularly important because its repetition produced distinctive rippling and textural effects across the fabric.

The defining stitch of Nakshi Kantha, used to hold the fabric layers together and create decorative patterns. This was particularly important because its repetition produced distinctive rippling and textural effects across the fabric. Darning stitch: Used in some traditions to fill areas, reinforce fabric, or create textured effects.

Used in some traditions to fill areas, reinforce fabric, or create textured effects. Satin stitch and other filling stitches: Used in certain examples to add colour and detail to motifs.

Used in certain examples to add colour and detail to motifs. Chain stitch and other decorative stitches: Found in some regional and later variations, depending on the maker and the design.

The making process

The process began with the fabric layers arranged and basted together. They then drew, traced, or composed the desired motifs directly on the surface. Artisans embroidered the designs using running stitches and other decorative techniques, gradually building up the patterns.

Borders often framed a central composition, while the remaining space could be filled with flowers, animals, geometric designs, or narrative scenes. The density of the stitching varied according to the textile’s intended use and the maker’s artistic approach.

Nakshi Kantha as contemporary wall art and luxury home decor (AI-generated image for representational purposes only) Nakshi Kantha as contemporary wall art and luxury home decor (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

Challenges amid popularity

Despite its growing popularity, Nakshi Kantha faces several challenges, as Varma notes.

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Loss of traditional knowledge: Younger generations may be reluctant to pursue a craft that requires extensive time and offers uncertain financial returns.

Younger generations may be reluctant to pursue a craft that requires extensive time and offers uncertain financial returns. Time versus commercial demand: Fine, densely embroidered pieces require many hours of skilled labour, while commercial markets often demand faster production and lower prices.

Fine, densely embroidered pieces require many hours of skilled labour, while commercial markets often demand faster production and lower prices. Imitation and mechanisation: Machine-made products and superficial imitations can be marketed as traditional Kantha, making it difficult to distinguish authentic hand embroidery.

Machine-made products and superficial imitations can be marketed as traditional Kantha, making it difficult to distinguish authentic hand embroidery. Inconsistent artisan remuneration: The complexity and time involved in hand embroidery are not always reflected in the final price, affecting artisans’ livelihoods.

The complexity and time involved in hand embroidery are not always reflected in the final price, affecting artisans’ livelihoods. Balancing innovation with heritage: Contemporary reinterpretation can expand the craft’s relevance, but excessive simplification or the loss of traditional stitching techniques may weaken its distinctive character.

Contemporary reinterpretation can expand the craft’s relevance, but excessive simplification or the loss of traditional stitching techniques may weaken its distinctive character. Recognition and attribution: The contributions of the artisans who create the work need to be acknowledged alongside those of designers and organisations.

Preserving Nakshi Kantha does not mean preventing it from evolving. Rather, it requires maintaining the integrity of its hand-stitched techniques while allowing artisans and designers to explore new creative possibilities.

Fair remuneration, sustained training, documentation of regional traditions, recognition of individual artisans, and access to appropriate markets are essential to its future.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain a`nd/or the experts we spoke to.