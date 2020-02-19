Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Nailing a white pantsuit can be tricky, but not for Sunny Leone

After Janhvi Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone wore a super interesting white pantsuit at Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar launch and managed to pull it off perfectly.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 19, 2020 5:30:39 pm
Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone pictures, Sunny Leone photos, Sunny Leone pantsuit, Sunny Leone fashion, Sunny Leone white pantsuit dabbo ratlani, indian express news The plunging neckline of the crop top gave the oversized outfit a much-needed structure. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Nailing a white pantsuit is tricky business. After Janhvi Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone wore a super interesting white pantsuit at Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar launch, and pulled it off perfectly. She went for tie-dye detailing in black to balance the white. She teamed the outfit with a white bralette.

The plunging neckline of the crop top gave the oversized outfit some structure. She styled the look with a high ponytail and black statement earrings. Though her makeup was a bit off, due to excess whitening products, it was overall an apt look for the semi-formal event.

Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone pictures, Sunny Leone photos, Sunny Leone pantsuit, Sunny Leone fashion, Sunny Leone white pantsuit dabbo ratlani, indian express news Sunny Leone at Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone pictures, Sunny Leone photos, Sunny Leone pantsuit, Sunny Leone fashion, Sunny Leone white pantsuit dabbo ratlani, indian express news The plunging neckline of the bralette gave the oversized outfit structure. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone pictures, Sunny Leone photos, Sunny Leone pantsuit, Sunny Leone fashion, Sunny Leone white pantsuit dabbo ratlani, indian express news Her makeup was a bit off. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had stepped out in a white pantsuit, and we really liked the mesh top and big black bow. The look was rounded out with a sleek ponytail. But to talk about the look without mentioning the makeup will be a gross disservice. Make-up artist Pati Dubroff did magic and we love the eye makeup. Everything about it, from the winged eyeliner to the pink shadow was perfect and the actor pulled it off effortlessly.

Take a look below:

The Dhadak actor was also spotted in a white pantsuit from designer Judy Zhang’s FW 19 collection, looking absolutely stylish. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the all-white outfit stood out for the knotted detail at the waist. The look was rounded out with soft curls, smokey eyes and light lip shade.

What do you think about her look?

