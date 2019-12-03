Is mustard the colour of this season? Bollywood tells us so

Make way for a deeper, darker, more muted tone of yellow. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Make way for a deeper, darker, more muted tone of yellow. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Fashion can be tricky with all the layering and sculpting variations. But what’s really tough is getting your hands on the perfect shade to match the season. However, looks like Bollywood has cracked this fashion woe and is ready with the answer. The season’s colour trends are anchored by this earthy tone. Check out to know which colour is being adored by A-listers at the moment.

Make way for a deeper, darker, more muted tone of yellow, as mustard is all set to be the must-wear hue this season.

Ananya Panday

This earthy tone is here to stay this season. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) This earthy tone is here to stay this season. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor donned this mustard dress from AQ/AQ. The dress features a thigh slit and an interesting cutout detail near the neck and shoulder area. She maintained the colour scheme and teamed the short dress with heels that had yellow straps from Public Desire. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, her look was pulled together with golden earrings, curled hair, brown lips and brown smokey eyes.

Dia Mirza

The actor was recently spotted at Mehboob Studio in Bandra wearing a yellow mustard dress, and needless to say, she looked lovely. She teamed her loose mustard dress with a pair of dark brown shiny pumps, and completed with look with soft curls, and light makeup with a hint of pink on her lips.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan keeps it casual in this off-shoulder mustard jumpsuit which features ruffles on the hem of the neckline. We like how she ditched make-up and opted to keep her hair loose. The look was pulled together with a baby pink tote from Puma and basic slippers.

Nora Fatehi

Fatehi’s off-shoulder outfit makes for a perfect choice for a dinner date. The mustard maxi dress which has a thigh-slit was teamed with a brown chain sling bag. Dark brown stilettos, an analogue wristwatch and sleek golden ring completed the look.

Taapsee Pannu

During a promotional event ahead of the release of her film, Saand Ki Aankh promotions, the actor added a hint of mustard to her retro look with her flared pants and teamed it up with a printed fitted top. To complete her look she tied her hair, and opted for silver hoops and a pair of casual sneakers.

Hands down, this colour is as vibrant as it gets, adding a zesty touch to your plain outfits. If you plan on wearing tones of spicy mustard then match it with a creamy blazer or a tailored jumper. Add an off-white jacket and brighten up the look with some bling.

Let us know what you think about their looks.

