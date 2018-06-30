Want to be a college fashionista? Here are some of the must-have footwear to rock college look

Want to be a college fashionista? Try these shoe suggestions by experts. (Source: Pixabay) Want to be a college fashionista? Try these shoe suggestions by experts. (Source: Pixabay)

College is the best time to explore your style and experiment with your look. Experts have suggested some college basic footwear that you should have in your wardrobe to be a fashionista in the classroom. Shoe-drobe experts, Alisha Malik, Vice President Marketing and E-commerce and creative face for Mochi, and Matteo Lambert, Design and Collection Head, Bata India Ltd. have listed down the footwear options:

* College is the land of hoodies and yoga pants, where casual comfort is the king. Sneakers is a wardrobe must-have. Put your stylish feet forward with stylish kicks in floral pattern and solid colours this season. Wear it with a pair of shorts or ripped jeans and look sporty yet stylish this season.

* Even if you’re an all-black-boot-wearing type of a girl, there are subtle details that will make the traditional shoes feel modern and fresh. You can go all out with interesting silhouettes, shine bright with blinding embellishments, and turn heads with standout patent leather finishes. Ballet flats have always been a no-brainer when it comes to straddling the line between style and comfort.

* Forget flip-flops, slides are officially the number one sandal style for women of any age. They’re effortless and comfortable and can be worn just about anywhere.

* Loafers should be the number one choice in flat shoes for every college-goer. They are versatile, classic and structured enough to pull any look together. The easy slip-ons are many fashion editors, trend setters and celebrities’ favourite. With or without an open back, the classic loafers or loafer mules offer an elegant polished touch to any outfit and deliver an easy going casual cool style.

* Wedge shoes are a great alternative to stilettos, and are an instant outfit updater. It’s also a style of shoe that is becoming increasingly popular. They look great with both long and short dresses.

* Amaze your campus friends everyday with versatile floral pumps and chic ankle strap heels. Pair them with a casual dress or a cool pair of linen pants.

