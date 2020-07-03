Music directors Salim-Sulaiman Merchant launch fashion line based on their hit songs

Salim-Sulaiman have launched an exclusive merchandise label. (Source: salimsulaimanmusic/Instagram) Salim-Sulaiman have launched an exclusive merchandise label. (Source: salimsulaimanmusic/Instagram)

Music director duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant have launched their fashion merchandise. Launched in collaboration with Styched Life, the line features an exclusive collection of t-shirts based on the musicians’ hit Bollywood numbers like Aaja Nachle, Shukranallah, Kurbaan Hua, Dance pe Chance and many others.

The t-shirts are priced at Rs 599.

Apart from this, Salim-Sulaiman have also collaborated with other artistes, from actors to music bands, dancers and others for a range of trendy t-shirt collections, starting at Rs 299.

The duo has partnered with actor Rohit Roy, singer Baba Sehgal, alternative rock band Underground Authority, Tinkle and Diamond Comics, performing arts company Hip Hop India Dance Co, among others.

The label also showcases fitness wear in collaboration with bodybuilder Sonali Swami, Bengaluru Raptors, Cricket Association for the Blind in India that conducts blind cricket, to name a few.

The duo has further partnered with PETA for exclusive merchandise sporting animal rights messages, the profits from which would be directed towards the organisation’s work for animals, as per the fashion website.

The collection also features UP Police t-shirts and those on #SaveGovtSchools, a campaign in Karnataka.

