‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’ promotions: Konkona Sen Sharma impresses, one look at a time

August 29, 2021 7:10:58 pm
Konkona Sen Sharma is busy promoting her upcoming series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and has been consistently impressive with her looks. Styled by Who Wore What When, she was recently spotted in a jumpsuit from Divya By Divya Anand. The printed outfit looked lovely on the actor as the look was accessorised with a statement thick cuff bracelet. Check out the pictures here.
For the trailer launch, she had stepped out looking stunning in a red sari from the label Yam. The stitched sari was paired with a boat-neck matching blouse. Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was pulled together with hair tied and accessorised with earrings from Aaharya Jewels.
She was also seen in a signature Payal Khandwala ensemble. It comprised a crisp white shirt teamed with palazzo pants with a pop of block colours, keeping with the designer’s style.
Styled by Who Wore What When, the look was pulled together with hair tied in a sleek bun and bright shade of lipstick. It was accessorised with a simple silver chain. Check out the pictures here.
What do you think of her looks?
