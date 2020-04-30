How to elevate a simple look with a pair of mules

Bollywood is also behind when it comes to acing the latest trends. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Bollywood is also behind when it comes to acing the latest trends. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are someone who keeps track of the latest fashion and footwear trends, you would know that mules have become a rage among fashion enthusiasts in the recent years. The footwear became especially popular after the ’90s trend was spotted on the runway. And why not, after all your footwear can make or break your look and a pair of mules is the simplest way to amp it up.

Bollywood is never behind when it comes to acing latest trends and making a statement. Looks like mules also made it to their wardrobes, with celebrities often spotted in the footwear. So lets take a look at the times celebrities were seen adding a pop of colour to their outfits with mules.

Ananya Panday

Ananya matches her footwear to her hooded dress. (Source: File Photo) Ananya matches her footwear to her hooded dress. (Source: File Photo)

These baby pink mules go perfectly well with the SOTY 2 actor’s hooded dress. This look sure gives us cool summer goals!

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki rocked his maternity look. (Source: File Photo) Kalki rocked his maternity look. (Source: File Photo)

Kalki shows us how to use contrasting colours right as she pairs her emerald green dress with a pair of chic pink mules. The colours perfectly balance each other.

Kiara Advani

The Lust Stories actor aced the chic look. (Source: File Photo) The Lust Stories actor aced the chic look. (Source: File Photo)

The Lust Stories actor wore a pair of Melissa mules, giving us major casual day outfits vibes. The pink mules went perfectly well with the jeans and white top combo.

Alia Bhatt

This look definitely brings in the summer mood. (Source: File Photo) This look definitely brings in the summer mood. (Source: File Photo)

The Gully Boy actor added a pop of colour to her white outfit with a pair of bright yellow mules from Melissa. This look definitely sets the mood for summer.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The actor was spotted wearing mules at the airport. (Source: File Photo) The actor was spotted wearing mules at the airport. (Source: File Photo)

The Race 3 actor wore a pair of mules at the airport. The shoes look super comfy and go extremely well with the monochrome look.

