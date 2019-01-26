Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan: Who wore what at Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter’s reception

Producer Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter Sakshi recently tied the knot with Mazahir and held a star-studded reception at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The event was attended by Bollywood A-listers including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha and many more. Here’s a compilation of who wore what at the evening soiree.
Alia Bhatt
The actor looked pretty in an embellished white lehenga teamed with statement jhumkas. A dewy make-up palette with a neat updo rounded off her look beautifully.
Shraddha Kapoor
Kapoor opted for a green heavily embellished gown featuring flared sleeves and accessorised her outfit with statement earrings. Minimal make-up and a sleek hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.
Vicky Kaushal
The Uri actor looked dapper in a pastel blue suit teamed with a white shirt and matching shoes.
Rekha
Rekha looked beautiful as ever in a mustard yellow sari that she styled with an attractive pink blouse. A gold potli bag and heavy jewellery were accessorised with her outfit.
Dia Mirza
Like Kapoor, Mirza too picked an embellished gown. Her black outfit was paired with diamond earrings and peep-toe heels.
Vidya Balan
Balan was seen wearing a black Aroka handcrafted sari featuring gold embroidery on it. Gold earrings and kadas were paired with her outfit. Well-defined eyes and a sleek hairdo completed her look.
Hrithik Roshan
Roshan was clad in a classic black suit and white shirt combo. He rounded off his look with black shoes.
Bipasha Basu
Basu picked a white and gold lehenga from Shantanu and Nikhil featuring billowy sleeves and teamed it with a sheer dupatta. A gold maang tikka and earrings were styled with her outfit.
Whose look do you like the most?