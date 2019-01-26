Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan: Who wore what at Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter’s reception

Toggle Menu
Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan: Who wore what at Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter’s receptionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/mukesh-bhatts-daughters-reception-5556219/

Producer Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi recently held a star-studded reception in Mumbai that was attended by Bollywood A-listers including Alia Bhatt, Rekha and many more. Here's a compilation of who wore what at the event.

Take a look at who wore what at producer Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter Sakshi’s wedding reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Producer Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter Sakshi recently tied the knot with Mazahir and held a star-studded reception at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The event was attended by Bollywood A-listers including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha and many more. Here’s a compilation of who wore what at the evening soiree.

Alia Bhatt

The actor looked pretty in an embellished white lehenga teamed with statement jhumkas. A dewy make-up palette with a neat updo rounded off her look beautifully.

Alia Bhatt in a white embellished lehenga. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shraddha Kapoor

Kapoor opted for a green heavily embellished gown featuring flared sleeves and accessorised her outfit with statement earrings. Minimal make-up and a sleek hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Shraddha Kapoor in a green gown. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal

The Uri actor looked dapper in a pastel blue suit teamed with a white shirt and matching shoes.

Vicky Kaushal at Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter’s reception. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Rekha

Rekha looked beautiful as ever in a mustard yellow sari that she styled with an attractive pink blouse. A gold potli bag and heavy jewellery were accessorised with her outfit.

Rekha looked beautiful in a gorgeous sari. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza

Like Kapoor, Mirza too picked an embellished gown. Her black outfit was paired with diamond earrings and peep-toe heels.

Dia Mirza in a black gown. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan

Balan was seen wearing a black Aroka handcrafted sari featuring gold embroidery on it. Gold earrings and kadas were paired with her outfit. Well-defined eyes and a sleek hairdo completed her look.

Vidya Balan in an Aroka sari. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan

Roshan was clad in a classic black suit and white shirt combo. He rounded off his look with black shoes.

Hrithik Roshan in a black suit. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Bipasha Basu

Basu picked a white and gold lehenga from Shantanu and Nikhil featuring billowy sleeves and teamed it with a sheer dupatta. A gold maang tikka and earrings were styled with her outfit.

Bipasha Basu in Shantanu and Nikhil. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Whose look do you like the most?

