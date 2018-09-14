Mukesh Ambani’s Ganesh Chaturthi bash: Kareena, Katrina, Madhuri, and others arrive in style

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Bollywood stars welcome Lord Ganesha in style. (Source: Rajan Sharma) Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Bollywood stars welcome Lord Ganesha in style. (Source: Rajan Sharma)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Just like every year, Bollywood stars welcomed Lord Ganesha with great fervour. Keeping up with the tradition of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the who’s who of the film fraternity dressed up in their finest. Along with Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan and Jitender Kapoor, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s family also welcomed Lord Ganesha, where Bollywood A-listeres were seen in attendance.

While Salman Khan made a solo entry at the function, Shah Rukh Khan was seen with wife Gauri Khan. Meanwhile, the Kapoor sisters, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor dazzled in bright traditional outfits. Veteran star Rekha was seen in her signature sari look.

Here’s a peek at who wore what for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Katrina Kaif looked lovely as she arrived for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Bharat star wore a blood red kurta and patiala from Tarun Tahiliani’s collection. The outfit with floral embroidery work on the kurta was paired with a pair of nude coloured block heels. To add some festive vibes she went for statement diamond earrings from Gehna Jewellers.

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen twinning in yellow at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen twinning in yellow at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen twinning in yellow traditional outfits. While Kareena chose to wear Raw Mango, Karisma wore an ensemble by her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra.

Madhuri Dixit Nene at the Ganesh Utsava organised by the Ambanis. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The dancing queen of the ’90s wore a blue sari with a bold silver border and a heavily embellished silver blouse. She kept her signature soft curls and rounded off the look with a pair of statement earrings and bangles.

Rekha arrive for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Anitila. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Rekha arrive for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Anitila. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood diva Rekha was spotted in her signature Kanjivaram sari which she styled with stunning jewellery and matching bangles. We absolutely love the colour of the sari!

Yami Gautam also attended the celebrations at Anitila. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Yami Gautam also attended the celebrations at Anitila. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Sanam re actor attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Anitila in a sea blue kurta and brocade palazzo. With statement jhumkas and a pink sling bag, she rounded off the traditional look well.

Sagarika Ghatge with husband Sagarika Ghatge with husband Zaheer Khan . (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan looked lovely in Indian wear. While Ghatge wore a sky blue chanderi sari that she paired with a blood red blouse, Khan went for pastels.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha with the Ambanis at their residence. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed Lord Ganesha with the Ambanis at their residence. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan made for a stylish couple. While Gauri wore a peach coloured anarkali, the actor was seen in a white pathani suit.

Nita Ambani with son Akash Ambani. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Nita Ambani with son Akash Ambani. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nita Ambani wore a wine coloured lehenga and a traditional jewellery set to match the festive spirit.

Ileana D’Cruz spotted at the bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Ileana D’Cruz spotted at the bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ileana D’Cruz wore a red anarkali and styled it with chandelier earrings.

Karan Johar also attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar was also seen at the bash. He chose a black and gold kurta and paired it with simple black pants.

Other stars who were spotted:

Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with the Ambanis. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Salman Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with the Ambanis. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hema Malini at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Hema Malini at the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan clicked outside Antilia. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Singer Harshdeep Kaur shared this photo and wrote, “Had a musical afternoon on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today at #Antilia 🙏🏼 Regards to the Ambani Family for creating such serene atmosphere to welcome Ganpati Bappa 🙂” Singer Harshdeep Kaur shared this photo and wrote, “Had a musical afternoon on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today at #Antilia 🙏🏼 Regards to the Ambani Family for creating such serene atmosphere to welcome Ganpati Bappa 🙂”

An installation of Lord Ganesha at the Antilia in Mumbai. An installation of Lord Ganesha at the Antilia in Mumbai.

Antilia was all decked up with beautiful flowers and the idol of Lord Ganesha sat on a huge throne at the centre. Actor Sagarika Ghatge also posted a photo of the idol which Nita Ambani addressed as ‘AntiliaChaRaja’.

