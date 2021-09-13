scorecardresearch
Monday, September 13, 2021
MTV VMAs 2021: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker make red carpet debut as a couple

Kourtney and Travis posed for many pictures as they held hands and displayed their affection for each other

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 13, 2021 2:10:00 pm
Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian news, Kourtney Kardashian fashion, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, red carpet debut, MTV VMAs 2021, indian express newsMTV Video Music Awards 2021: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Love is in the air and on the red carpet. It is the season of couples making their debut on the carpet. After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made theirs at Venice after close to two decades, it was time for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to shine and make a fashionable splash.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Best style moments

The oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters made an appearance with her beau Travis Barker, a Blink 182 drummer, at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, where he performed and presented.

Kourtney (42) and Travis (45) posed for many pictures as they held hands and displayed their affection for each other. They wore matching black outfits.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian news, Kourtney Kardashian fashion, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, red carpet debut, MTV VMAs 2021, indian express news Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian looked affectionate on the red carpet as they posed for pictures. (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

According to reports, the Poosh founder was seen in an Olivier Theyskens minidress, which was styled by Dani Michelle. The black leather outfit had long sleeves and a cinched corset-like bodice. The off-shoulder piece — which had lace ties running from neckline to navel — flaunted her features.

Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian news, Kourtney Kardashian fashion, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, red carpet debut, MTV VMAs 2021, indian express news We love the stylish appearance that this couple made on the red carpet! (Photo: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Kourtney also carried a matching black Prada bag and opted for ankle-wrap sandals. She wore nude makeup and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Travis colour-coordinated by wearing a spiky suit from Thom Browne’s Fall 2012 collection, as per reports.

The couple made things Instagram official earlier this year, in February.

They have been inseparable since, sharing many love-filled pictures on Instagram.

What do you think of their looks?

