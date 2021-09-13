MTV VMAs 2021: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker make red carpet debut as a couple

September 13, 2021 2:10:00 pm
Love is in the air and on the red carpet. It is the season of couples making their debut on the carpet. After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made theirs at Venice after close to two decades, it was time for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to shine and make a fashionable splash.
The oldest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters made an appearance with her beau Travis Barker, a Blink 182 drummer, at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, where he performed and presented.
Kourtney (42) and Travis (45) posed for many pictures as they held hands and displayed their affection for each other. They wore matching black outfits.
According to reports, the Poosh founder was seen in an Olivier Theyskens minidress, which was styled by Dani Michelle. The black leather outfit had long sleeves and a cinched corset-like bodice. The off-shoulder piece — which had lace ties running from neckline to navel — flaunted her features.
Kourtney also carried a matching black Prada bag and opted for ankle-wrap sandals. She wore nude makeup and tied her hair in a sleek bun. Travis colour-coordinated by wearing a spiky suit from Thom Browne’s Fall 2012 collection, as per reports.
The couple made things Instagram official earlier this year, in February.
They have been inseparable since, sharing many love-filled pictures on Instagram.
What do you think of their looks?
