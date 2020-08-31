scorecardresearch
Monday, August 31, 2020
MTV VMAs 2020: Lady Gaga’s statement face masks have all our attention

Lady Gaga sported a variety of quirky face masks for her appearances at the music event. You must check them out

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 31, 2020 3:00:48 pm
lady gaga face mask, mtv vma 2020Lady Gaga's face masks turned out to be one of the biggest highlights of MTV VMAs 2020. (Source:misaelg8/Instagram, ladygaga.chromatica/Instagram)

At the 2020 MTV VMAs, Lady Gaga came out as a big winner, bagging five awards, including Artist of the Year award. From electrifying performances to winning several titles, the Chromatica singer indeed held everyone’s attention. But what particularly caught one’s eye were the statement face masks the singer donned, now that masks have become the “new normal” in the times of the pandemic.

Staying true to her avant-garde sartorial sense, Lady Gaga sported a variety of quirky face masks for her appearances at the music event. Take a look:

lady gaga face mask Lady Gaga in a space mask. (Source: stefanixgaga_/Instagram)

The Shallow singer paired her silver outfit with a transparent fishbowl face shield. What do you think of this style?

Read| Lady Gaga opens up about battling PTSD. What are its symptoms?

lady gaga face mask, mtv vma Lady Gaga grabbed eyeballs in a pink helmet. (Source: misaelg8/Instagram)

“Wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect,” Gaga said during one of her appearances on stage. Take a look at this pink face mask with helmet grills that also featured eye goggles.

lady gaga face mask, mtv vma Lady Gaga sported an electric mask. (Source: ladygaga.chromatica/Instagram)

At a time when couture face masks are gradually becoming the latest fashion trend, Lady Gaga also opted for customised designer products. After impressing the audience with a pink helmet-like mask, she stole the show with an electric face mask.

lady gaga face mask, mtv vma Notice the horns on Lady Gaga’s mask? (Source: misaelg8/Instagram)

Lady Gaga loves to experiment with her looks. In another of her appearances, she was seen wearing a black mask with big horns on either end.

lady gaga face mask, mtv vma Lady Gaga wore a black mask with spikes. (Source: ladygagarazzii/Instagram)

Again, the Rain on Me singer sported a funky look in a tee, paired with a black mask with metallic spikes and silver-coloured chains.

Fancy owning a mask just like any of these?

