Style alert: Mrunal Thakur dazzles in blingy ensemble for Jersey screening

Mrunal Thakur, who is currently receiving accolades for her impactful performance in her latest release Jersey, is a veritable fashionista with a distinct sense of style. She never fails to experiment with her sartorial choices that are a perfect blend of chic, bold and comfortable. If you are someone who likes to keep it subtle with a hint of glamour, Mrunal is the perfect fashion inspiration for you.

Recently, for the screening of the film, she opted for a Ralph Lauren ensemble, looking lovely as ever. She was seen wearing a strappy brown-grey blingy top with intricately beaded threads and a pair of formal checked trousers.

True to her style, the 29-year-old kept the accessories minimal with just a pair of silver hoops and black pumps. Subtle nude makeup rounded off this business-chic look.

Prior to this, she had dazzled in a sequinned black pantsuit by designer Nikhil Thampi consisting of a long blazer and flared pants. With her hair tied in a top bun and a pair of golden earrings, the actor kept it glamorous. She opted for a face of dewy makeup to elevate the look further.

Mrunal aces ethnic fashion with equal finesse as she was recently seen adorning a black sheer sari by designer Anand Bhushan. Paired with a textured black blouse, she kept the look vintage with her hair swept back.

She accessorised the look with a pair of silver earrings and opted for smokey eyeshadow, kohled eyes, a hint of blush and nude lip colour to add to the glam.

