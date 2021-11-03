scorecardresearch
Mrunal Thakur looks radiant in this bandhani print lehenga set

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 3, 2021 6:20:15 pm
What do you think of her look?

It is the season of festivals, and celebrities have already started setting massive festive fashion goals.

The recent star to impress with her style was Mrunal Thakur, who looked radiant in a signature Punit Balana ensemble. Styled by Ami Patel, the mustard lehenga set looked lovely on her. The bandhani print lehenga was teamed with an embellished blouse and a silk organza dupatta with marodi work.

Her look was completed with hair tied in a neat bun and adorned with a rose, and on-point make-up.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

In the past, actors like Tara Sutaria and Madhuri Dixit have also donned the designer’s creations and elevated them with their charm. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Punit Balana (@punitbalanaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Punit Balana (@punitbalanaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Punit Balana (@punitbalanaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Punit Balana (@punitbalanaofficial)

Would you like to recreate her look this festive season?

