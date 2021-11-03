Mrunal Thakur looks radiant in this bandhani print lehenga set

November 3, 2021 6:20:15 pm
It is the season of festivals, and celebrities have already started setting massive festive fashion goals.
The recent star to impress with her style was Mrunal Thakur, who looked radiant in a signature Punit Balana ensemble. Styled by Ami Patel, the mustard lehenga set looked lovely on her. The bandhani print lehenga was teamed with an embellished blouse and a silk organza dupatta with marodi work.
Her look was completed with hair tied in a neat bun and adorned with a rose, and on-point make-up.
In the past, actors like Tara Sutaria and Madhuri Dixit have also donned the designer’s creations and elevated them with their charm. Here are some instances.
Would you like to recreate her look this festive season?
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
