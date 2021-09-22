A look at Mrunal Thakur’s versatile style game

Mrunal Thakur’s style is breezy, accessible and extremely versatile. The Super 30 actor often plays with silhouettes, styles, cuts and makes an impressive statement. A look at her social media feed is enough to give you proof of the same.

So let’s take a look at some of her most recent looks and chase away the mid-week blues!

In the first look, Mrunal was seen in a bright yellow print on print pant suit set from Drishti and Zahabia.

Keeping it simple, the outfit was styled with her hair neatly tied in a ponytail, subtle makeup, a pair of golden hoops and a statement ring.

The next look is something that blew us away — you need to take a look to believe!

In the pictures, Mrunal was seen in a chic sweater by Malvika Ruparel which was teamed with a skirt from Poochki. We loved how the look was styled — with a bindi, a dainty golden chain and no makeup. And we ought to say that Mrunal killed it!

The actor also looked equally gorgeous in a sari styled with a jacket. We like how she opted for heavy eye makeup, which brought the look together in a beautiful way.

Kudos to the actor for pulling off such versatile looks with oodles of elegance.

Which is your favourite one?

