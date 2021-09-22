scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
A look at Mrunal Thakur’s versatile style game

Kudos to the actor for pulling off such wide-ranging looks with oodles of elegance!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 22, 2021 7:10:18 pm
Mrunal Thakur, Mrunal Thakur fashion, Mrunal Thakur InstagramWe love her accessible style; what about you? (Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur’s style is breezy, accessible and extremely versatile. The Super 30 actor often plays with silhouettes, styles, cuts and makes an impressive statement. A look at her social media feed is enough to give you proof of the same.

So let’s take a look at some of her most recent looks and chase away the mid-week blues!

ALSO READ |Toofaan promotions: Mrunal Thakur’s looks are all about comfort

In the first look, Mrunal was seen in a bright yellow print on print pant suit set from Drishti and Zahabia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Keeping it simple, the outfit was styled with her hair neatly tied in a ponytail, subtle makeup, a pair of golden hoops and a statement ring.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The next look is something that blew us away — you need to take a look to believe!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

In the pictures, Mrunal was seen in a chic sweater by Malvika Ruparel which was teamed with a skirt from Poochki. We loved how the look was styled — with a bindi, a dainty golden chain and no makeup. And we ought to say that Mrunal killed it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

The actor also looked equally gorgeous in a sari styled with a jacket. We like how she opted for heavy eye makeup, which brought the look together in a beautiful way.

Kudos to the actor for pulling off such versatile looks with oodles of elegance.

Which is your favourite one?

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
