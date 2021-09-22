A look at Mrunal Thakur’s versatile style game

September 22, 2021 7:10:18 pm
Mrunal Thakur’s style is breezy, accessible and extremely versatile. The Super 30 actor often plays with silhouettes, styles, cuts and makes an impressive statement. A look at her social media feed is enough to give you proof of the same.
So let’s take a look at some of her most recent looks and chase away the mid-week blues!
In the first look, Mrunal was seen in a bright yellow print on print pant suit set from Drishti and Zahabia.
Keeping it simple, the outfit was styled with her hair neatly tied in a ponytail, subtle makeup, a pair of golden hoops and a statement ring.
The next look is something that blew us away — you need to take a look to believe!
In the pictures, Mrunal was seen in a chic sweater by Malvika Ruparel which was teamed with a skirt from Poochki. We loved how the look was styled — with a bindi, a dainty golden chain and no makeup. And we ought to say that Mrunal killed it!
The actor also looked equally gorgeous in a sari styled with a jacket. We like how she opted for heavy eye makeup, which brought the look together in a beautiful way.
Kudos to the actor for pulling off such versatile looks with oodles of elegance.
Which is your favourite one?
