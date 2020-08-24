Kareena Kapoor or Mrunal Thakur: Who wore this Manish Malhotra lehenga better?

Isn't this Manish Malhotra ensemble a dream come true? (Photo: Manish Malhotra/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

It would not be wrong to say that Kareena Kapoor’s style needs no introduction; after all, she is a bonafide trendsetter when it comes to fashion. On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur is someone who usually keeps it easy and breezy with her sartorial choices. But it is not surprising to see celebrities who may have varied tastes in fashion wearing the same outfit. Which was the case recently when Mrunal was seen wearing the same Manish Malhotra lehenga that Kareena wore in February this year.

Take a look at their outfits below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Feb 2, 2020 at 3:44am PST

Kareena wore the gorgeous lehenga while walking the ramp with actor Kartik Aaryan at the Blender’s Pride Fashion Week. Handcrafted to perfection, this intricately detailed lehenga featuring florals adorned with beads and silver thread was styled with an off-shoulder blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Feb 1, 2020 at 8:51pm PST

The lehenga is part of the designer’s Wedding Destination Cerebral Collection 2020. Kareena’s look was completed with blow-dried hair, a stunning necklace featuring uncut diamonds and precious stones.

Mrunal, however, wore the outfit for the shoot of a magazine cover. She chose to tie her hair in a neat bun and opted for lots of jewellery including kadas with uncut diamonds and a multi-layered necklace with pearls and precious stones to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Aug 19, 2020 at 6:16am PDT

While Kareena had ditched the dupatta, Mrunal opted for one — and we cannot pick one look over the other. The Super 30 actor’s look was completed with crimson red lipstick and soft brown smokey eyes.

Recently, she was spotted in yet another lehenga by Anushree Reddy which looked magnificent. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016) on Aug 19, 2020 at 10:01am PDT

Which look did you like the most?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd