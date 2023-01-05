Style alert: Mrunal Thakur wows in impeccably elegant outfits

Mrunal Thakur is, undoubtedly, ruling everyone’s hearts! In addition to her unique film choices that have helped her carve a niche as an actor, she never misses a chance to make a sartorial mark with her fashion outings. From dazzling western attire to elegant ethnic ensembles – Mrunal sure knows how to strike a perfect style balance and leave us in awe, every single time.
Take her latest appearance, for example, in which she can be seen wearing a pink and orange colour-block sari from Raw Mango. Matching the black sleek border of the sari, she paired the six yards with an elbow-length black blouse. Leaving her wavy hair open, she paired this look with diamond accessories and minimal makeup.
In yet another colour-block appearance, she wore a yellow long coat from Payal Khandwala featuring golden work all over. It was styled with a white tip and bright blue pants. A pair of silver pumps, statement earrings, and fresh makeup rounded off Mrunal’s look.
Keeping it casual during her trip to Rajasthan, the actor was seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt with a pair of black cropped pants. Blue and white sneakers, black sunglasses, hoop earrings, and minimal makeup summed up her look.
Giving boss-lady vibes, she looked absolutely ethereal in this lavender pantsuit teamed with a sleek white shirt and a silver tie. With her curly hair left open, a pair of white pumps, dainty studs and glowy makeup amped up this business chic look further.
For this all-white appearance, she wore a textured white peplum top featuring a plunging neckline with a pair of matching pants. Stone studs, peach makeup and a sleek bun completed Mrunal’s look.
She looked stunning as ever in this sparkling black mini dress featuring waist cutouts and a plunging neckline. Black sheer stockings, black heels, and a black handbag rounded off this look.
