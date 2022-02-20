Mrunal Thakur is a ‘desi girl’ in recent looks; check them out

February 20, 2022 9:40:04 pm
Actor Mrunal Thakur has a distinct sense of style: unique, comfortable and trendy. The 29-year-old knows exactly how to dress to impress.
While she has proven time and again that she can realistically channel the style of the characters she plays on-screen, we were recently bowled over by the Ghost Stories actor posting a slew of pictures in stunning Indian traditional wear for a magazine’s cover shoot.
Mrunal posed like a modern-day queen in a diaphanous, mauve coloured saree featuring intricate thread work. Check out the post here:
Styling mid-length hair can be a bit of a tussle, but Mrunal showed the way as she left her tresses open in choppy waves with a fringe commanding attention. Her make-up accentuated the regal vibe of the look with a magenta hued dark colour on her lips, understated eyes and a hint of a bronzer on her cheekbones.
In another post, the actor posed in a gorgeous silk saree featuring floral motifs and an intricate border from the Weaver Story.
The Love Sonia actor paired the decadent saree with a dark-pink hued, structured silk jacket that doubled up as a blouse–an interesting choice when teamed with her regal hairstyle. Mrunal’s braid was tinged with gold accented accessories coiled to perfection.
Her make-up complimented the jewel-toned colours of her outfit: well-defined, arched eyebrows, the hint of a shimmery-mauve eyeshadow on her eyelids and a matte pink lipstick rounded off her look.
Opting for a unique pair of earrings, Mrunal ditched the traditional jhumkas for a more geometric choice.
In another post she captioned “देसी गर्ल! 😉”, Mrunal looked like a vision in an enchanting bridal lehenga from Marwar Couture featuring heavy embroidery all over the length of the lehenga. The plunging choli accentuated the look of the entire ensemble.
She added finishing touches to the outfit with a host of gold accessories — a heavy necklace as a maang tikka, a dainty necklace with a pendant and hathphool.
Which look was your favourite?
