Mrunal Thakur and Bhumi Pednekar wore this Manish Malhotra sari: Who styled it better?

Sequin saris have been one of the biggest fashion trends since last year. So it is quite natural that many Bollywood celebrities have been spotted wearing the same in various shades and styles, ranging from Karisma Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor and also Deepika Padukone among others.

And with so many celebrities wearing the same, it is not surprising to see two of them in the same sari. That is exactly what happened recently — Mrunal Thakur was seen in a green sequin sari from ace designer Manish Malhotra, which was earlier spotted on Bhumi Pednekar. Check out their looks and let us know which one is your favourite!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016) on Aug 23, 2020 at 2:14am PDT

Styled by Priyankka Castelinno, the Super 30 actor wore the dazzling sari for the shoot of a magazine. Her look was styled with a maangtikka and kadas with uncut stones. Going for a bronzy look, Mrunal opted for oodles of highlighter and neutral brown lips.

In fact, the actor was also seen in a Manish Malhotra lehenga that was worn by Kareena Kapoor as well. Check out their looks here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar) on Jan 17, 2020 at 5:32am PST

Bhumi, on the other hand, wore this sari in January and had styled it with a strapless golden blouse. The actor had ditched accessories and had completed her look with brown smokey eyes, mauve toned lip colour and a generous amount of bronzer.

Take a look at other actors who have worn sequin saris in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Dec 8, 2019 at 12:56am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Oct 28, 2019 at 6:24am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Aug 21, 2019 at 10:58pm PDT

Whose look do you like the most?

