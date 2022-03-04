scorecardresearch
Friday, March 04, 2022
Celeb style: Mouni Roy’s metallic sari is yet another modern upgrade of the six yard

To the give the statement sari it's due spotlight, Mouni kept the accessories minimal, left her straight hair open, and complemented the look with smokey eyes and nude lips

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 4, 2022 11:30:50 am
mouni royMouni Roy in a metallic sari from Deme x Kalki Fashion collection. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

Mouni Roy is a self confessed ‘sari girl’. The actor, who recently tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar, is often seen sporting the six yards of elegance in stunning traditional looks.

But her recent sari, which she wore while attending the reality show Dance India Dance Lil Masters, is a modern update, one that is easy to style and make a statement in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deme (@deme_love_) 

Bollywood has served us many unforgettable sari looks, with ruffled sarispre-draped saris, and of course, the perpetual favourite — Manish Malhotra’s signature sequin sariBut the metallic sari that Mouni was seen sporting is a brand new avatar, and it will definitely take some getting used to.

ALSO SEE |Mouni Roy poses in the perfect party dress

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) 

Mouni recently shared pictures posing in a metallic sari from Gabriella Demetriades‘ brand, Deme’s recent collaboration with Kalki Fashion. Mouni’s blouse, too, was not an ordinary one. She paired the gorgeous sari with a beaded bandeau blouse in the same shade to add dimension to the monotone look.

ALSO SEE |Mouni Roy twirls in a golden lehenga for her sangeet ceremony; see pictures

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) 

To the give this statement sari it’s due spotlight, Mouni kept the accessories minimal to a sleek maang tikka. She left her straight hair open and complemented the sultry look with smokey eyes and nude lips.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The metallic sari is pre-draped and falls like molten metal on the body.

Is this going to be the new IT sari?

