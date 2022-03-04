Celeb style: Mouni Roy’s metallic sari is yet another modern upgrade of the six yard

Mouni Roy is a self confessed ‘sari girl’. The actor, who recently tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar, is often seen sporting the six yards of elegance in stunning traditional looks.

But her recent sari, which she wore while attending the reality show Dance India Dance Lil Masters, is a modern update, one that is easy to style and make a statement in.

Bollywood has served us many unforgettable sari looks, with ruffled saris, pre-draped saris, and of course, the perpetual favourite — Manish Malhotra’s signature sequin sari. But the metallic sari that Mouni was seen sporting is a brand new avatar, and it will definitely take some getting used to.

Mouni recently shared pictures posing in a metallic sari from Gabriella Demetriades‘ brand, Deme’s recent collaboration with Kalki Fashion. Mouni’s blouse, too, was not an ordinary one. She paired the gorgeous sari with a beaded bandeau blouse in the same shade to add dimension to the monotone look.

To the give this statement sari it’s due spotlight, Mouni kept the accessories minimal to a sleek maang tikka. She left her straight hair open and complemented the sultry look with smokey eyes and nude lips.

The metallic sari is pre-draped and falls like molten metal on the body.

Is this going to be the new IT sari?

