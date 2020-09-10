You will fall in love with Mouni Roy’s latest outfits; check pics

What do you think about her latest outfits? (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Mouni Roy has been giving us back to back fashion goals back. She makes an impression with all her outfits, and we love the fact that most of her looks are super easy to recreate and perfect for WFH style. So it is no surprise that she is once again giving major fashion inspiration with her latest outfits.

Check out the picture below to know more.

View this post on Instagram laughter, food & books… all there is….💓 #goodvibesonly✌ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 7, 2020 at 12:07am PDT

The Naagin actor kept it casual in a floral co-ord set. She ditched accessories while opting for pink lips and a pair of butterfly sunglasses to complete the look.

The frill detailing on the co-ord set takes the outfit a notch above. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) The frill detailing on the co-ord set takes the outfit a notch above. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

The co-ord set fit the actor like a glove and we love the frill detailing on the outfit, which is perfect for days you don’t want to make an effort. If you want to jazz up things a bit, you can opt for a pair of statement earrings.

The actor ditched her accessories. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) The actor ditched her accessories. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

She was also seen in an A-line dress with puffy sleeves. The checkered dress in pink, orange and yellow from Apop was as bright as it gets. Check out the outfit below.

View this post on Instagram #goodvibesonly✌🧿 In my fav @appapop A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 3, 2020 at 7:48am PDT

The actor went for classic makeup comprising finely smudged kohl liner with pink lips and a generous dose of highlighter. We really liked the cute hairstyle, known as Pucca hairstyle, which comprises of two knot buns on each side.

We love this cute hairstyle! (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) We love this cute hairstyle! (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

