Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in white and red sari, temple jewellery for wedding with Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in a traditional Malayali wedding in Goa. Her haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held yesterday in the attendance of close friends and family.

Mouni looked lovely in a white Kasavu sari with red and golden borders, paired with a red blouse with golden brocade work. Her arms were covered in mehendi and clad in golden bangles.

She also wore traditional golden temple jewellery — haar and a choker necklace, matha patti, and a kamar bandh. She tied her hair in an elegant bun with a cascading braid, and adorned it with a gajra.

The groom was dressed in a cream coloured kurta with golden booti and a traditional white and gold-bordered mundu.

Mouni’s makeup was simple yet stunning. She opted for a neutral palette makeup with nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes with a red bindi to complete the look.

Mandira Bedi, too, stuck to the traditional Kasavu sari, hers a simple white and golden border piece. She wore a statement neckpiece to accessorise the look.

Former television actor and Indian politician Smriti Irani wished the newly-married couple. She wrote in her caption, “This girl came into my life 17 years ago .. they claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth & much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend, as family. Today she begins a new journey. May all the Gods be kind and bless her with happiness, prosperity and good health.. for the boy.. well you are one hell of a lucky man .. God bless @nambiar13 .. love you @imouniroy”.

