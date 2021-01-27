scorecardresearch
Mouni Roy sets vacay fashion goals in stylish co-ord sets; see pics

Mouni Roy has rekindled our love for co-ord separates with her latest pictures. Have you seen them yet?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 27, 2021 9:40:28 pm
What do you think about her looks? (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Mouni Roy’s 2021 is off to a good start. The Naagin actor is currently vacationing in Dubai and sharing snippets of her trip with fans on Instagram. Needless to say, she keeps it fashionable at all times. From skirts to co-ord sets, the actor is making sure to put her best fashion foot forward.

That is why we had to bring her looks to you! So what are you waiting for — check out what she wore on the trip and get some inspiration for your next vacation.

Oh, and do not forget to tell us which look you liked the most.

IN PHOTOS |Dubai and Maldives: B-Town's most preferred holiday destinations in 2020

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

We love this look! Mouni keeps it chic in a pair of high-waist black straight pants and a basic crop top. She adds an element of bling with the silver chain! Perfect in every sense, we say.

ALSO READ |Mouni Roy is living it up in Maldives; here's how she celebrated her birthday

Seen in yet another co-ord set, Mouni keeps it simple in a camel brown slit skirt with a matching one-shoulder bralette. She ditched jewellery and completed the look with classic black sunglasses.

READ |Mouni's Roy's lehenga looks are super stylish; check them out here

This co-ord set by Payal Singhal is perfect for a beach vacay. We love the detailing on the outfit which was styled with a full-length shrug.

