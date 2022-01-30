Mouni Roy twirls in a golden lehenga for her sangeet ceremony; see pictures

Mouni Roy and Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar’s wedding has been the talk of the town since the two tied the knot in Goa on Jan 27. After a dreamy haldi and mehendi ceremony, the newlywed couple had two wedding ceremonies, one with Malayali traditions and the other done in traditional Bengali style. For her Malayali wedding, Mouni had opted for a red and white Kasavu sari with temple jewellery while for the Bengali wedding, she wore a stunning red Sabyasachi lehenga set.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share pictures from what seems like a fun-filled and joyous sangeet ceremony with friends and family. She was seen in a heavily embellished Falguni Shane Peacock golden lehenga set with a full-sleeved blouse and voluminous skirt with a dupatta to match. She accessorised the look with a statement gold and green neckpiece, mang tikka, and dangler earrings.

The new bride was also seen wearing the traditional shaakha pola worn by married Bengali women. She wore her hair in soft curls and waves and left it open while her glam and bold eye makeup had a golden metallic sheen.

The groom was seen wearing a dark navy blue sherwani set with intricate work on it.

Newly-wed couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar spotted at the airport post their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Newly-wed couple Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar spotted at the airport post their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For their first official appearance as a married couple, they wore traditional attire. Mouni opted for a red Banarasi sari and gold jhumkis, and her husband was seen in an off-white kurta-salwar set.

