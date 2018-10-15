Mouni Roy raises heat in this all-black ensemble

What do you think of her look? (Source: imouniroy/Instagram)

Mouni Roy is not only one of the most famous faces in televsion but is also one of the most fashionable. Recently the actor was spotted looking gorgeous in a Swapnil Shinde ensemble. The Gold actor was seen wearing a black spaghetti top which was teamed that with a matching skirt. The actor pulled off the high thigh-slit with panache. Tousled hair, nude shade of lipstick and black stilettos rounded out the look.

The outfit, owing to her dramatic appeal, definitely stood out and we really liked the detailing near the waist. It accentuated the actor’s svelte frame.

Apart from contemporary outfits, the actor also carries off ethnic outfits with elan. And there are ample evidence of this. We are still not over the sheer sheer mint-hued sari from JADE she had donned while promoting her film Gold.

She looked lovely in the lightly embellished sari and the low-waist drape complemented her svelte frame and added a risque vibe to the traditional attire. Styled by Rishika Devnani, the attire was teamed with a matching one-shouldered blouse. Apart from the ensemble, we had really liked the dramatic hairdo. Statement silver earrings and dramatic eye make-up completed the look. However, the foundation was a bit flaky and had acted as a bit of a dampener.

