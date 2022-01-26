scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Bride-to-be Mouni Roy looks resplendent in haldi, mehendi ceremonies

Mandira Bedi, too, was in attendance for the celebrations. She wore a mustard corset top with a glossy skirt paired with statement earrings and necklace

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 26, 2022 6:20:32 pm
Mouni roy, mandira bediManderi Bedi with Mouni Roy at her mehendi ceremony in Goa. (Photo: Mandira Bedi/ Instagram)

Mouni Roy kickstarted her wedding celebrations with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa. The actor will reportedly tie the knot on January 27.

For her haldi ceremony, she looked pretty in an all white lehenga set — a golden hemmed skirt styled with a sleeveless blouse. Nambiar complemented her look in a short kurta and white trousers as they sat in separate vessels for the haldi.

 

She accessorised her look the traditional way with floral accessories that included a maang tikkahaath phool, and matching earrings.

ALSO READ |Loved Katrina Kaif’s wedding looks? Here’s how they were draped to perfection

 

Mouni changed into a bright yellow outfit for her mehendi ceremony. She opted for a sleeveless, backless, embellished, tasseled blouse paired with a breezy yellow skirt with golden embroidery and tassels on it.

For accessories, she opted for a classic maang tikka in gold and pearl along with statement chandbalis to match the same. Mouni completed the look with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips and left her wavy tresses open.

ALSO SEE |Mouni Roy aces the sequin trend like a pro; here’s proof

 

Mandira Bedi, too, was in attendance for the couple’s celebrations. She wore a mustard corset top with a glossy skirt paired with statement earrings and necklace to accessorise the look.

