Bride-to-be Mouni Roy looks resplendent in haldi, mehendi ceremonies

January 26, 2022 6:20:32 pm
Mouni Roy kickstarted her wedding celebrations with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa. The actor will reportedly tie the knot on January 27.
For her haldi ceremony, she looked pretty in an all white lehenga set — a golden hemmed skirt styled with a sleeveless blouse. Nambiar complemented her look in a short kurta and white trousers as they sat in separate vessels for the haldi.
She accessorised her look the traditional way with floral accessories that included a maang tikka, haath phool, and matching earrings.
Mouni changed into a bright yellow outfit for her mehendi ceremony. She opted for a sleeveless, backless, embellished, tasseled blouse paired with a breezy yellow skirt with golden embroidery and tassels on it.
For accessories, she opted for a classic maang tikka in gold and pearl along with statement chandbalis to match the same. Mouni completed the look with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lips and left her wavy tresses open.
Mandira Bedi, too, was in attendance for the couple’s celebrations. She wore a mustard corset top with a glossy skirt paired with statement earrings and necklace to accessorise the look.
