Monday, January 31, 2022
Mouni Roy looks ethereal in red Banarasi sari in first appearance with husband Suraj Nambiar

The actor also gave a sneak peek of her post-wedding rituals

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 31, 2022 4:30:03 pm
Mouni RoyMouni Roy returned to the city with Suraj Nambiar. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Mouni Roy recently tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27 following Malayali and Bengali wedding traditions. After impressing everyone with her beautiful traditional looks for the two ceremonies, the actor made a striking first appearance post-marriage in a red Banarasi sari.

Returning to Mumbai hand-in-hand with Nambiar, the newlywed opted for a bright red Banarasi silk sari. The sari featured intricate golden work all over, a broad golden border and tassels on the pallu. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse, looking absolutely stunning.

Mouni Roy Mouni opted for a red silk sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it minimal, the Brahmastra actor accessorised her look with a gold chain, heavy gold jhumkis and bangles on her henna-clad hands. Mouni left her hair open and rounded off the look with minimal makeup.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Mouni Roy twirls in a golden lehenga for her sangeet ceremony; see pictures
Mouni Roy She tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Suraj complemented her in a white silk kurta-pyjama set. A pair of sunglasses and brown strappy sandals completed his look.

Mouni Roy Mouni looked absolutely stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor also shared a sneak peek from her griha pravesh ceremony and other post-wedding rituals. The couple was welcomed by friends and family members amidst the loud banging of dhol. Mouni entered the home following traditional rituals.

Later, they were seen participating in a post-wedding ceremony where the newlyweds are supposed to find a ring in a bowl of milky water. She cheerfully flaunted the ring after defeating Suraj.

ALSO READ |Sultan of Brunei’s daughter wows at her wedding; borrows magnificent tiaras from Queen Saleha

