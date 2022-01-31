Mouni Roy looks ethereal in red Banarasi sari in first appearance with husband Suraj Nambiar

January 31, 2022 4:30:03 pm
Mouni Roy recently tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27 following Malayali and Bengali wedding traditions. After impressing everyone with her beautiful traditional looks for the two ceremonies, the actor made a striking first appearance post-marriage in a red Banarasi sari.
Returning to Mumbai hand-in-hand with Nambiar, the newlywed opted for a bright red Banarasi silk sari. The sari featured intricate golden work all over, a broad golden border and tassels on the pallu. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse, looking absolutely stunning.
Keeping it minimal, the Brahmastra actor accessorised her look with a gold chain, heavy gold jhumkis and bangles on her henna-clad hands. Mouni left her hair open and rounded off the look with minimal makeup.
Suraj complemented her in a white silk kurta-pyjama set. A pair of sunglasses and brown strappy sandals completed his look.
The actor also shared a sneak peek from her griha pravesh ceremony and other post-wedding rituals. The couple was welcomed by friends and family members amidst the loud banging of dhol. Mouni entered the home following traditional rituals.
View this post on Instagram
Later, they were seen participating in a post-wedding ceremony where the newlyweds are supposed to find a ring in a bowl of milky water. She cheerfully flaunted the ring after defeating Suraj.
View this post on Instagram
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-