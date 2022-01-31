Mouni Roy looks ethereal in red Banarasi sari in first appearance with husband Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy recently tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27 following Malayali and Bengali wedding traditions. After impressing everyone with her beautiful traditional looks for the two ceremonies, the actor made a striking first appearance post-marriage in a red Banarasi sari.

Returning to Mumbai hand-in-hand with Nambiar, the newlywed opted for a bright red Banarasi silk sari. The sari featured intricate golden work all over, a broad golden border and tassels on the pallu. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse, looking absolutely stunning.

Mouni opted for a red silk sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni opted for a red silk sari. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping it minimal, the Brahmastra actor accessorised her look with a gold chain, heavy gold jhumkis and bangles on her henna-clad hands. Mouni left her hair open and rounded off the look with minimal makeup.

She tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Suraj complemented her in a white silk kurta-pyjama set. A pair of sunglasses and brown strappy sandals completed his look.

Mouni looked absolutely stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Mouni looked absolutely stunning. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor also shared a sneak peek from her griha pravesh ceremony and other post-wedding rituals. The couple was welcomed by friends and family members amidst the loud banging of dhol. Mouni entered the home following traditional rituals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by diwani mouni Roy ki (@diwani_mouni_roy_ki)

Later, they were seen participating in a post-wedding ceremony where the newlyweds are supposed to find a ring in a bowl of milky water. She cheerfully flaunted the ring after defeating Suraj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Panchnama (@bollywoodpanchnama)

