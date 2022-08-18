Mouni Roy channels summery vibe in this short orange dress; see pics

Mouni Roy is quite a fashionista; on-screen she displays her acting prowess with myriads of characters that she brings to life, and off-screen, the actor makes sure her eclectic wardrobe does the trick.
Whether it is travelling somewhere to promote a film, or just vacationing in pristine and picturesque places, the Brahmāstra star knows what works best. Not to mention the fact that she looks equally stunning in traditional, ‘desi‘ attire, as well as western outfits.
The 36-year-old, who got married earlier this year, shared some gorgeous pictures on her Instagram recently, which screamed ‘summer’ and ‘holiday’. In the photos, Mouni posed with actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb, and they twinned in orange dresses.
While Lauren’s was a body-con dress featuring lace details, a plunging neckline and noodle straps, Mouni’s dress looked like a frock, with a breezy mini hemline.
The top half comprised a deep neckline and thin shoulder straps, and the bottom half looked super comfortable and summer-friendly, making us want to add it to our wardrobe pronto!
Mouni kept her overall look simple, with loose wavy tresses, a nude lipstick and black eyeliner. What took the cake, however, was the fact that she wore a pair of white sneakers to complete the look.
On her part, Lauren completed the look with a pair of glass heels and hoop earrings.
“Absolutely no idea about how I’m twinning with my girl! Of magic and love I guesss!” her caption read. The actor wrote that her dress is from the label Aditi Hundia.
We are digging this look, what about you?
