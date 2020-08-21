Mouni Roy has the perfect summer dress for you; check it out here

A white dress is a staple in your wardrobe. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Mouni Roy has been giving us major lockdown fashion goals. Did you see her pretty pastel kurtis in pink and blue? The actor is back with yet another look which is perfect for the hot and humid months. Mouni recently posted a string of pictures on the ‘gram showcasing her stunning white dress which screamed summer!

Take a look at her outfit below and let us know what you think.

We love how romantic the outfit is! (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) We love how romantic the outfit is! (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

ALSO READ | Divyanka Tripathi looks lovely in skirts and dresses; see pics

Roy added a pop of colour with her handbag. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) Roy added a pop of colour with her handbag. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

The actor looked pretty in a little white dress which featured ruffles and a zig-zag stitch detail near the hemline. The outfit, which had a romantic vibe to it, is perfect for a brunch or picnic with friends (Yes! we are hopeful).

She wrote, “If you look the right way, can you see the whole world is a secret garden?” (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) She wrote, “If you look the right way, can you see the whole world is a secret garden?” (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

We like how Mouni styled her strappy dress with sunglasses alongside a red handbag and slip-ons. For makeup, she went for the classic look comprising thick eyeliner, slightly contoured cheeks, hint of blush and pink neutral lips.

She kept it minimal with her accessories. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram) She kept it minimal with her accessories. (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

Just in case you are looking for more proof, check out how she aces dresses like no one else! (click here)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd