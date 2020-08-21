Mouni Roy has the perfect summer dress for you; check it out here

Mouni Roy has been giving us major lockdown fashion goals. Did you see her pretty pastel kurtis in pink and blue? The actor is back with yet another look which is perfect for the hot and humid months. Mouni recently posted a string of pictures on the ‘gram showcasing her stunning white dress which screamed summer!
Take a look at her outfit below and let us know what you think.
The actor looked pretty in a little white dress which featured ruffles and a zig-zag stitch detail near the hemline. The outfit, which had a romantic vibe to it, is perfect for a brunch or picnic with friends (Yes! we are hopeful).
We like how Mouni styled her strappy dress with sunglasses alongside a red handbag and slip-ons. For makeup, she went for the classic look comprising thick eyeliner, slightly contoured cheeks, hint of blush and pink neutral lips.
