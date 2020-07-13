scorecardresearch
Monday, July 13, 2020
Mouni Roy’s summer kurtis have our attention; see pics

Summer fashion: Mouni Roy gives us every reason to wear a kurta this season

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 13, 2020 10:30:20 pm
Which Kurti is your favourite? (Photo: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

While we are at home changing from one set of PJs to another, Mouni Roy is keeping it stylish in bright kurtis. Scrolling through her Instagram profile, we found out how she is spending her time doing her hair, meditating with a face mask on and reading books; but what had our undivided attention was her collection of pretty kurti sets.

Take a look below.

Mouni looked summer-ready in a lovely canary yellow cotton kurti, which featured white thread embroidery, teamed with white palazzo pants. The simple kurti look was styled with softly smudged eyeliner and pink matte lipstick. For accessories, she just added a white hairpin.

In another look, she was seen in a similar kurti set in a different colour. Take a look below.

The pink straight cut kurti was also paired with white palazzos. The look was completed with Mouni’s classic makeup look comprising heavy winged liner, few coats of mascara, rosy cheeks and a pink lip shade that went perfectly well with the kurti.

What do you think about her looks?

