Celeb style: Mouni Roy looks splendid in a striped shimmer sari

Mouni Roy knows how to keep it fashionable at all times. While she carries every look very well, there’s no denying that she has a separate fanbase for her traditional looks. And it was no different this time when the actor once again left us enchanted with her latest sari look.

Taking to Instagram, the Brahmastra star posted a series of pictures where she is seen adorning a dazzling shimmer sari. Posing in the lush green scenic beauty, she totally won us over with her look. “Saree girl forever!” Mouni captioned the post. Take a look.

Mouni is seen wearing a striped shimmer pleated sari with a play of bottle green tone that was paired with a sequin velvet cutout blouse with a sweetheart neckline. The sari, from from Kalkifashion.com, looked absolutely gorgeous as she carried it with utmost grace and elegance.

She kept the look minimal with just a dainty neckpiece. Smokey and heavy kohled eye makeup rounded off the look as she left her curled tresses open with a middle partition. The entire look oozed glamour and style.

Mouni’s sari is priced at Rs 17, 940 and is a perfect choice to wear at intimate weddings or events. What do you think about her look?