Mouni Roy steals the show in this backless jumpsuit

Mouni Roy’s fashion is always experimental. She not only manages to carry all the looks effortlessly but also steals the show every time.

Recently, she wore a printed dark blue backless jumpsuit from The Edit Dubai, and looked absolutely stylish and glamorous.

Check out the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Allowing her chic outfit to do all the talking, the actor completed the look with a hint of colour on her lips and loose hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In case you too are a fan of Mouni’s looks, we have got you covered. Take a look at some of her most stylish fashion moments:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni aced Nadini Merabi’s shiny velvet black dress. Teamed with smokey eye makeup, it made her look drop-dead gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

She also looked absolutely amazing in this yellow hand block sharara set from Aachho, which was styled with a chanderi dupatta. The halter neckline of the kurta made the whole look come alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The actor also effortlessly carried this all-black ensemble by Rotate Birger Christensen. The black heels and bold makeup took the look many notches higher

Which look is your favorite?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle//www.instagram.com/embed.js