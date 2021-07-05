scorecardresearch
Monday, July 05, 2021
Mouni Roy steals the show in this backless jumpsuit

Mouni Roy's fashion is glamorous and fuss-free; here's proof

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2021 11:30:36 am
mouni roy, mouni roy fashion, mouni roy instagram, mouni roy newsMouni effortlessly carries this stunning outfit. (Source: Mouni Roy/ Instagram)

Mouni Roy’s fashion is always experimental. She not only manages to carry all the looks effortlessly but also steals the show every time.

Recently, she wore a printed dark blue backless jumpsuit from The Edit Dubai, and looked absolutely stylish and glamorous.

Check out the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Allowing her chic outfit to do all the talking, the actor completed the look with a hint of colour on her lips and loose hair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

In case you too are a fan of Mouni’s looks, we have got you covered. Take a look at some of her most stylish fashion moments:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni aced Nadini Merabi’s shiny velvet black dress. Teamed with smokey eye makeup, it made her look drop-dead gorgeous.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

She also looked absolutely amazing in this yellow hand block sharara set from Aachho, which was styled with a chanderi dupatta. The halter neckline of the kurta made the whole look come alive.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The actor also effortlessly carried this all-black ensemble by Rotate Birger Christensen. The black heels and bold makeup took the look many notches higher

Which look is your favorite?

