Mouni Roy steals the show in this backless jumpsuit

July 5, 2021 11:30:36 am
Mouni Roy’s fashion is always experimental. She not only manages to carry all the looks effortlessly but also steals the show every time.
Recently, she wore a printed dark blue backless jumpsuit from The Edit Dubai, and looked absolutely stylish and glamorous.
Check out the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
Allowing her chic outfit to do all the talking, the actor completed the look with a hint of colour on her lips and loose hair.
View this post on Instagram
In case you too are a fan of Mouni’s looks, we have got you covered. Take a look at some of her most stylish fashion moments:
View this post on Instagram
Mouni aced Nadini Merabi’s shiny velvet black dress. Teamed with smokey eye makeup, it made her look drop-dead gorgeous.
View this post on Instagram
She also looked absolutely amazing in this yellow hand block sharara set from Aachho, which was styled with a chanderi dupatta. The halter neckline of the kurta made the whole look come alive.
View this post on Instagram
The actor also effortlessly carried this all-black ensemble by Rotate Birger Christensen. The black heels and bold makeup took the look many notches higher
Which look is your favorite?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle//www.instagram.com/embed.js
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-