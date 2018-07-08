Mouni Roy brings a sultry vibe in her sheer sari, but the make-up is a dampener

Mouni Roy is known for her impressive fashion choices. (Source: Imouniroy/Instagram) Mouni Roy is known for her impressive fashion choices. (Source: Imouniroy/Instagram)

One of the most famous faces on television, Mouni Roy is also known for her experimental fashion choices. Roy, who is on her way to make her debut on the big screen, was recently spotted wearing a sheer mint-hued sari from JADE. The lightly embellished sari looked lovely on her and we like the low-waist drape that accentuated her svelte frame and gave a risque vibe to the traditional attire. Stylist Rishika Devnani teamed the sari with a matching one-shouldered blouse. We really like the dramatic hairdo and the statement silver earrings she rounded out her look with. But we do feel that a better job could be done at the makeup. The foundation was flaky and really dampened the look. We wish she had been a little light handed with the eye make-up too.

While the actor doesn’t generally disappoint with her sartorial choices, she had put up a picture of herself all decked up in a pink and black outfit. Although the combination does work, it looked gaudy. The lehenga too was a riot of colours, but not in a good way. The statement jewellery she wore had not helped her cause either.

This, however, was a rarity. More often not she always manages to impress her with her fashion choices. Last year at the Indian Television Academy Awards we loved the the flamboyant white gown she wore by Manish Malhotra. While her hair neatly untied at the back and the gown with a pattern of bleeding red leaves at the hem looked lovely.But much like this time, her make-up was quite a downer.

