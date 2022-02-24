‘A sari girl forever’: Mouni Roy jumps on the sequin bandwagon; see pics

Fashion trends continue to evolve over time, but the sequin fever has gripped celebrities like never before. Though tricky to style, sequins are classy, timeless and chic, making them an evergreen trend.

So, in case you’re looking for inspiration to don some shimmer the next time you have a party planned, take a page out of newly-married actor Mouni Roy’s wardrobe.

She took to Instagram to share stunning pictures of her wearing a blush pink, sequin sari from designer duo Rimple & Harpreet Narula. Take a look at the gorgeous pictures below:

Though Mouni can ace every trend and silhouette, looks like she has a soft spot for saris, as she captioned the pictures: “A saree girl forever ☺️”.

Mouni’s hair and make-up were 2022 goals with subtlety being the mainstay of the entire look. The actor sported filled-in, well defined brows, hair styled with soft curls at the end, nude lipstick and a dash of highlighter on her cheekbones.

She chose to let the sari do all the talking and opted to ditch earrings or a necklace; she just wore sparkling rings on her fingers.

How would you style a sequin look? Let us know!

