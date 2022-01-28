Mouni Roy looks ethereal in red lehenga set for Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar

After kick-starting her wedding celebrations with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 26 in Goa, Mouni Roy tied the knot on January 27 following Malayali wedding traditions.

On the same day, the couple also got married according to Bengali traditions, as Mouni hails from a Bengali family in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar.

The newly-wed bride opted for a traditional red look for her Bengali wedding ceremony. She opted for an elaborate red lehenga set with golden embellishments and embroidery paired with a red and golden blouse with a deep v-neck.

Mouni’s bridal jewellery included a matha patti, bangles, traditional shakha pola worn by married Bengali women, earrings, and an ornate neckpiece along with a red garland. She also wore a gold and red veil. Her makeup consisted stunning smokey eye, pink lips and statement brows.

The groom stuck to minimal, traditional outfits with a beige sherwani with a matching stole.

Earlier that day, the couple looked stunning as they got married according to Malayali rituals, with Mouni wearing a white and red Kasavu sari with golden brocade work, and gold temple jewellery. Nambiar, on the other hand, wore a simple beige kurta with a white and gold mundu.

Mouni opted for a simple and traditional wedding. For her haldi ceremony, she was seen in an all-white look while for the mehendi, she wore a Payal Singhal yellow lehenga set — backless choli and a tasseled yellow skirt.

