Mouni Roy looks ethereal in red lehenga set for Bengali wedding with Suraj Nambiar

January 28, 2022 3:50:48 pm
After kick-starting her wedding celebrations with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 26 in Goa, Mouni Roy tied the knot on January 27 following Malayali wedding traditions.
On the same day, the couple also got married according to Bengali traditions, as Mouni hails from a Bengali family in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar.
View this post on Instagram
The newly-wed bride opted for a traditional red look for her Bengali wedding ceremony. She opted for an elaborate red lehenga set with golden embellishments and embroidery paired with a red and golden blouse with a deep v-neck.
Mouni’s bridal jewellery included a matha patti, bangles, traditional shakha pola worn by married Bengali women, earrings, and an ornate neckpiece along with a red garland. She also wore a gold and red veil. Her makeup consisted stunning smokey eye, pink lips and statement brows.
View this post on Instagram
The groom stuck to minimal, traditional outfits with a beige sherwani with a matching stole.
View this post on Instagram
Earlier that day, the couple looked stunning as they got married according to Malayali rituals, with Mouni wearing a white and red Kasavu sari with golden brocade work, and gold temple jewellery. Nambiar, on the other hand, wore a simple beige kurta with a white and gold mundu.
View this post on Instagram
Mouni opted for a simple and traditional wedding. For her haldi ceremony, she was seen in an all-white look while for the mehendi, she wore a Payal Singhal yellow lehenga set — backless choli and a tasseled yellow skirt.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-