Mouni Roy exudes old-world charm in this polka dots outfit; see pics

Mouni Roy and fashion go hand in hand, and her Instagram account is proof. Whether it is a satin dress or a gingham co-ord set, there is nothing she cannot ace. However, when the Naagin actor recently posted a picture of herself in a black and white polka dots dress, we had to share it with you! The perfectly-tailored outfit is simple, yet took us back to the times when polka dots were a reigning fashion trend.

Take a look at her pictures below.

The strappy dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit. Perfect for brunch outings, the outfit was styled with simple black heels.

But it was her chic bag that caught our attention — a heart-shaped YSL bag, which went perfectly with the outfit. In the beauty department, she opted for thick winged liner and nude pink lips.

However, this isn’t the first time she has been sported in this outfit. In a series of throwback pictures that she had shared earlier, Mouni was seen in the same outfit in London. Take a look at the pictures below to see how the actor had styled it back then.

Do you have a polka dot ensemble in your wardrobe?

